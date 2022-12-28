Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Loss to Bruins
The concern level for the New Jersey Devils is beginning to rise. In what has been a common theme over the last month, they played a strong game but still couldn’t find a way to outscore their opponent. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, moving them to 1-7-1 in their last nine games. While there was good to take away again, the team needs to shuffle things around in a hurry. Here are four takeaways from the loss.
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?. Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks. Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Yardbarker
A deep dive into the analytics of the Canucks’ Quinn Hughes-Ethan Bear pairing so far
The Vancouver Canucks have a special talent in Quinn Hughes. The talented defenceman has already set the franchise record for points by a defenceman in a single season and is still in his early 20s. He’s the most talented defenceman to ever play for the Canucks and is locked up for the next four years on a very reasonable cap hit.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
theScore
Crosby named to Order of Canada
Just call him "Officer Sid." Sidney Crosby's home country gave him one of its highest honors Thursday, elevating the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar to the Order of Canada. Governor General Mary Simon named Crosby one of 32 new officers and 99 new appointments to the Order "for being one of the greatest hockey players of all time and for supporting community service initiatives for youth."
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
Yardbarker
‘It’s my fault’: Canucks’ Bruce Boudreau addresses JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia late vs. Winnipeg
Like many of us, Bruce Boudreau wants the debate and discussion surrounding JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia last night to end. For context, the event we’re talking about came toward the end of Thursday night’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. After making 35 saves on 38 shots, goaltender Collin Delia stayed on the ice as J.T. Miller skated the puck back behind his net following a failed zone exit.
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
