FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local News Digital
City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week
COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
Woman drives from Houston to Muncie in time to see sick mom after canceled Southwest flight
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Texas woman is finally in Muncie with her mother, three days after her Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Indianapolis was canceled. After spending hours stranded at Houston Hobby Airport, Melissa Clark decided to get in a car and drive from Houston to Muncie. "I...
WIBC.com
Columbus Firefighters Investigating Residential Fire
COLUMBUS — Columbus firefighters are investigating a Wednesday-morning apartment fire. Firefighters got to a home on Hutchins Avenue around 4 a.m. An apartment at the back of the home had caught fire, which was brought under control after about 20 minutes. The apartment was badly damaged, and the home...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
WISH-TV
Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Fireworks in Greenfield: ‘I don’t think this has ever been done before’
GREENFIELD — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all of central Indiana. They can say this truthfully because nowhere else in the state […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Recount confirms Dodds for Benton Township board, election finally over in Monroe County
Republican Jake Dodds has been confirmed as winning one of the three seats on the Benton Township board in Monroe County, Indiana. The result of a manual recount of the ballots, which concluded Thursday morning around 11 a.m., provided a 3-vote margin for Dodds over fourth-place finisher, Democrat Hans Kelson.
Local News Digital
Reports of shots fired in Franklin on Wednesday leads to SWAT arrest
FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man has been arrested in Franklin after reports of shots fired led to the execution of a search warrant by a SWAT team. Officers with the Franklin Police Department (FPD) were dispatched to the Branigan Creek neighborhood at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When police...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
Uncollected trash piles up at west Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants at Abington Apartments on the west side of Indianapolis say uncollected trash keeps piling up. "At least two weeks' worth of trash," tenant Anthony Bigham said. It's so much trash that it could take days to clear up. "We are tired of this. It doesn't make...
