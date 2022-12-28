ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week

COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
Columbus Firefighters Investigating Residential Fire

COLUMBUS — Columbus firefighters are investigating a Wednesday-morning apartment fire. Firefighters got to a home on Hutchins Avenue around 4 a.m. An apartment at the back of the home had caught fire, which was brought under control after about 20 minutes. The apartment was badly damaged, and the home...
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount

Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Reports of shots fired in Franklin on Wednesday leads to SWAT arrest

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man has been arrested in Franklin after reports of shots fired led to the execution of a search warrant by a SWAT team. Officers with the Franklin Police Department (FPD) were dispatched to the Branigan Creek neighborhood at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When police...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission

Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
