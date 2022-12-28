Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Hayleydee Leiona Dykes, 43 of Vernon for Methamphetamine, Firearm on December 28, 2022

YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO