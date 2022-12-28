Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Hayleydee Leiona Dykes, 43 of Vernon for Methamphetamine, Firearm on December 28, 2022

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ethan Parris on Charges of Possession and Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drugs
On Friday, Dec. 30, around 7:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Lexus for speeding. When deputies made contact with the driver, Ethan Parris, they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car. K-9 Dutch was then deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marky Revis and Thomas Riggs for Battery, Aggravated Assault and Retail Theft on 12-30-22
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a theft that took place at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy 71. Employees reported that a total of $37.60 worth of goods were stolen, and gave a description of the suspects. When deputies arrived, they quickly...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Elizabeth Folds, 19 and Charlie French, 18 on Burglary, Theft Charges on December 29, 2022
Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand theft charges. On December 4th, at approximately 3 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. Upon arrival, deputies made contact...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Wayne Mills of Marianna for Suspended License, Resisting Arrest, Methamphetamine
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:00 p.m., deputies saw John Wayne Mills, who they knew did not have a valid driver’s license, driving near Marianna. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mills, but during the stop, he attempted to flee on foot. Mills was quickly caught but continued trying...
washingtoncounty.news
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
WJHG-TV
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
WJHG-TV
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WJHG-TV
Search for suspects involved in battery incident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding suspects possibly involved in an aggravated battery. On Dec. 18, officers responded to an incident at an E. 24th Street residence. When PCPD arrived, the victim told police he was flagged down by a male in a white car, and allegedly pointed at the victim’s vehicle as if it was damaged.
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
fosterfollynews.net
Marianna, Florida Police Department Arrests Andy Avants for Possession of Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine on December 27, 2022
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 2:45 am officers with the Marianna Police Department were made aware of a driver asleep behind the wheel at the Tom Thumb. While checking the welfare of the driver, contraband was observed near the dash of the vehicle. The driver and registered owner...
Florida man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for receiving kilos of cocaine in the mail
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine after the U.S. Postal Service found multiple packages shipped from Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, pleaded guilty […]
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO warns of phone scam
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
wdhn.com
Lack of visibility causes crash on Highway 52, authorities say
WEBB, Ala (WDHN)– Highway 52 at mile marker 69 has been temporarily shut down after a two car crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road. Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time. Houston County EMS Director Chris Judah says the low...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
Florida Man, Mississippi Woman Arrested For Meth Trafficking On Christmas
A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to the arrest of two individuals on methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to investigators, on December 25th, just before 6 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop near State RD. 77 and Williams Rd. During
WEAR
Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
WJHG-TV
Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted for shooting another person in a drug deal gone bad on Monday has turned himself in, according to the Panama City Police Department. Police say Marquis Derik Bell, 18, turned himself in at the Bay County Jail on Tuesday. He is one...
WEAR
Walton County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen 'Holiday Beach Mechanical' trailer
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office needs assistance tracking down a stolen utility trailer. The sheriff's office says the white enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a job site in Hammock Bay on Friday. Deputies say the logo for the "Holiday Beach Mechanical" company is seen on...
wdhn.com
Inmate found dead in Holmes Co. Jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy...
