Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises of Weather Impacts Beginning Friday, December 30, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
WJHG-TV
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
mypanhandle.com
Foggy nights and warm days
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The warm weather will continue but it is not going to last forever by the end of next week we will see colder temps return. The rain was kind to us Friday and Saturday as we cleared things out by the afternoon hours. Saturday night will keep the low-level moisture around and this means fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect across the area through the early morning hours. Allow for extra time tonight if you have to be out and about driving. Use the low-beam headlights and leave extra space for the vehicles in front of you. Tuesday we start to worry about rain and storms again at the moment we are not in a severe weather designation but we are not far from one on Tuesday. Storms will likely work into the area in the afternoon hours on Tuesday we will likely see a few rounds of rain going through Wednesday night. By Thursday a cold front will clear out the moisture and cooler than avg temps return. While it will not be the arctic blast we had around Christmas it will be colder than the current conditions. Make sure to check back the forecast as we get a better idea of the storm potential Tuesday and Wednesday.
fosterfollynews.net
Earnest L. Young, Jr., 41 of Graceville, Florida Passes on December 30, 2022
Mr. Earnest L. Young, Jr., age 41, of Graceville, Florida departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Graceville, Florida. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.
fosterfollynews.net
Jimmy Nelson Bailey, 89 of Chipley, Florida Passes on December 30, 2022
Jimmy Nelson Bailey, 89 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy was born on April 14, 1933, in Salem, North Carolina to Herman William Bailey and Roland Price. Jimmy enjoyed bowling in his free time.
WJHG-TV
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
WEAR
Crews search for missing person after boating accident on Yellow River
HOLT, Fla. -- Crews are searching Friday for a person who is missing from a sinking vessel in the Yellow River. The search is ongoing in the 4000-block of Log Lake Road near Holt in Okaloosa County. According to FWC, a boating accident happened a quarter mile east of the...
Annual Beach Ball attracted large crowds to Pier Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Beach Ball Drop took place at Pier Park again this New Year’s Eve. Thousands gathered to enjoy one of the most popular events in Panama City Beach. “Just for this ball drop and bring in the New Year here in Panama City Beach,” attendee Barron Laudicina said. […]
livability.com
Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs
Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural Disasters
The Taylors prepare their Go BagsPhoto byCourtesy of the Taylors. “We're definitely experienced in natural disasters,” said Destin resident Kelly Taylor, who, along with his wife Chelsea and their Border Collie, Daisy, are accustomed to yearly hurricanes and tropical storms.
wdhn.com
House fire in rural Houston County
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
wdhn.com
Lack of visibility causes crash on Highway 52, authorities say
WEBB, Ala (WDHN)– Highway 52 at mile marker 69 has been temporarily shut down after a two car crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road. Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time. Houston County EMS Director Chris Judah says the low...
mypanhandle.com
Rounds of rain on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – One more night for those inland to protect the plants. You don’t need to worry about pipes tonight or dripping the faucet that’s only needed with a hard freeze. Wednesday should be a nice day overall with temps finally returning to near normal for this time of year. With temps near the average for tomorrow that will put an end to our impressive 12-day streak of below avg temps. Friday will bring temps back to near 70 and with it we will see rain and storms move in for the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time for Friday or Saturday. A round of heavy rain is expected Friday and possibly another round on Saturday. As we get close to the midnight hour it appears that showers will still be lingering around the area. I think that the majority of the rain will be gone but I would plan on having indoor plans just incase for the holiday. Next week will also feature the threat of heavy rain in the middle of the week as of now severe storms are not out of the question but the setup for now looks like we wouldn’t have to deal with anything severe. Make sure to check back on the forecast in the next few days as we fine-tune details as to how much rain will fall and time out the rain’s arrival and departure.
fosterfollynews.net
Steven G. Jenkins, 64 of Ponce de Leon, Florida Passes on December 29, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan Alabama
Steven G. Jenkins, 64 of Ponce de Leon, passed from this life on December 29, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. Steven was born on May 6, 1958, in Bonifay, Florida to James William Jenkins and Clara S. Spradley. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and served in the...
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
WJHG-TV
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
New Year’s events around the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
Comments / 0