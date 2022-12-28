Dianne Bell Wilson, 50 of Youngstown, Florida Passes on December 23, 2022 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida

Read full article on original website
Steven G. Jenkins, 64 of Ponce de Leon, Florida Passes on December 29, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan Alabama
Steven G. Jenkins, 64 of Ponce de Leon, passed from this life on December 29, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. Steven was born on May 6, 1958, in Bonifay, Florida to James William Jenkins and Clara S. Spradley. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and served in the...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Wayne Mills of Marianna for Suspended License, Resisting Arrest, Methamphetamine
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:00 p.m., deputies saw John Wayne Mills, who they knew did not have a valid driver’s license, driving near Marianna. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mills, but during the stop, he attempted to flee on foot. Mills was quickly caught but continued trying...
Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises of Weather Impacts Beginning Friday, December 30, 2022
Heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall and a few strong storms from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. There is a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall over the Florida Panhandle, the Alabama Wiregrass, and western Georgia late Friday and Friday night. Overview:. What: Heavy rainfall is possible over the...
Marianna, Florida Police Department Arrests Andy Avants for Possession of Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine on December 27, 2022
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 2:45 am officers with the Marianna Police Department were made aware of a driver asleep behind the wheel at the Tom Thumb. While checking the welfare of the driver, contraband was observed near the dash of the vehicle. The driver and registered owner...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Juvenile Rachel Harlan, 16 of Chipley
The Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Rachel Harlan, 16 year old female was last seen at her residence on Worley Rd. at approximately 8:30 p.m. Rachel was wearing a navy colored jacket, jeans and white shoes. If you have...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Advises Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. Shut Down Due to Structure Fire on December 28, 2022
Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. has been temporarily shut down due to a structure fire in the area.
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Hayleydee Leiona Dykes, 43 of Vernon for Methamphetamine, Firearm on December 28, 2022
A search warrant for a Washington County residence resulted in an arrest this morning, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Washington County Drug Task Force executed the warrant at a home located on McFatter Street in Vernon. Task Force members from WCSO led the search, which resulted...
