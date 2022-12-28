Tesla Supplier CATL's Qilin Battery Will Have 641 Miles or Range: Big for Tesla I have big news about an electric vehicle, which is powered by a battery from a major Tesla battery supplier CATL, and which will have 641 miles of range on a single charge with this battery. Does this mean, this same battery may be supplied to Tesla too and soon we will see longer ranges with future Teslas? I mean the range of future electric vehicles will be prolonged, considering the development of technology, but is this the time that new electric vehicles move beyond 250-400 miles of range? Also, this company is coming to the United States and seeking an IPO in the near future in the United States automotive market.

3 DAYS AGO