Meticulously Crafted Home in Incline Village Nevada with Panoramic Lake Tahoe Views for Sale at $10.15 Million
545 Eagle Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 545 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is a spectacular estate was meticulously crafted Susie Yanagi AIA design with high quality finish work including double quartzite kitchen islands, gated drive and interior paver heated courtyard. This Home in Incline Village offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 545 Eagle Drive, please contact Kerry Donovan (Phone: 775-750-2190) & Megan Warren (Phone: 775-303-2672) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
How Latinos in Reno keep their New Year’s traditions alive
Christmas and New Year’s are big holidays in Latin American countries. In the midst of all the hustle and bustle, as the clock strikes midnight, Latinos make sure to follow certain rituals. One of the most common traditions is eating 12 grapes, one for good luck in each month...
Walker River Estates bottles its last vintage
After several years as the only producing vintner in Douglas County, Greg Ross says the Walker River Estates vines will go dormant at the end of January. “It’s been a milestone for us, but the real takes of the biscuit in what we have done here came about four months ago when we went into the Douglas County planning department,” said Ross.
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)
Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
Another day of chaos at the airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines. At Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the long lines at the ticket counter were gone Wednesday. Those affected by...
Carson City non-profit seeking volunteers for overnight warming center
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc. (NOTS) Homeless Center, and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the warming center. "The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno
NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
Sobriety Social Powwow for all on New Year’s Eve in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony holds its New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the RSIC Reno Gym at 34 Reservation Road. It is an alcohol-free family-oriented gathering free to both native and non-native populations. This social powwow began more...
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown
More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Flood Watch and Winter Storm Watch for New Year’s
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are issuing both a Flood Watch and a Winter Storm Watch as another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on...
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
