ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lots Of News On Asuka, Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, AJ Styles, & More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. This episode features some footage of her recent travels in Japan:. The latest video from the “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel features some Battle of the Brands....
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Compares The Acclaimed To D-Generation X
The Acclaimed enjoyed a strong booking in 2022 and closed out the year as the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. With Billy Gunn in their corner, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have rapidly risen through the tag team division, going as far as eclipsing FTR in AEW. On the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Claims Jungle Boy Was Unhappy With FTR Joining AEW
FTR’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a huge deal, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former Revival show up. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in AEW in May of 2020, just one month after their departure from WWE. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Harwood said...
ewrestlingnews.com
Montez Ford To Release New Album In March
WWE’s Montez Ford’s second project has been revealed as he announced on his Instagram account that he would be releasing a new album in march. On February 14, 2022, Ford put out his first mixtape titled ‘LMTYO’. The name of the new album is ‘SYAD’.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff: My Relationship With AEW Is “Not As Good Anymore”
Eric Bischoff knows all about providing competition to WWE, but his relationship with AEW is “not as good anymore.”. Bischoff debuted for the promotion on the August 5, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite as a debate moderator between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. The WWE Hall of Famer would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Reportedly One Of Top Stars Who Told Locker Room They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return To AEW
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several of the top guys in AEW, including Chris Jericho, told the rest of the locker room that they’d make sure Punk wasn’t brought back to the company. Punk hasn’t been present with AEW since All Out...
ewrestlingnews.com
AAA’s Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Revealed
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships prior to their scheduled Triple Threat title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Komander & Sexy Star II at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche De Campeones event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Legado Del Fantasma Shares Plans To “Expand” In 2023
WWE SmackDown stable Legado Del Fantasma has big plans for the new year and that includes adding new members. After proving themselves in WWE NXT, stable members Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were called up to the main roster in October of this year. The group has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
AAA Still Willing To Work With FTR – Details
FTR were previously reported to have wrapped up with AAA after dropping the AAA Tag Team Titles to Los Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee & Dralistico) at Wednesday’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. The loss was meant to continue FTR’s losing streak storyline, as well as signal the end of the duo’s run with AAA. The promotion chose Los Hermanos Lee in order to elevate Dralistico, especially considering the fact that the team had been chasing tag team gold for a year.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Seattle, WA has 8,097 tickets out. AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts V in Portland, OR on January 6th has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Offers His Thoughts On Dave Meltzer, Star Ratings
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” during the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast and discussed a variety of topics. Harwood offered his thoughts on longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, his star ratings, and if he respects him. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4, at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Officials To Attend AEW Dynamite On January 11
The second episode of AEW Dynamite in 2023 will emanate from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on January 11. The WON reports that several Warner Bros. Discovery officials are expected to attend the show. Some “key” executives from the broadcast company reside in Los Angeles, and it is safe to assume that most of them will be in attendance for the taping.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Confirmed For AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V, which takes place on January 6th immediately following Rampage. Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
