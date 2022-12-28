FTR were previously reported to have wrapped up with AAA after dropping the AAA Tag Team Titles to Los Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee & Dralistico) at Wednesday’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. The loss was meant to continue FTR’s losing streak storyline, as well as signal the end of the duo’s run with AAA. The promotion chose Los Hermanos Lee in order to elevate Dralistico, especially considering the fact that the team had been chasing tag team gold for a year.

1 DAY AGO