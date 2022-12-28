Read full article on original website
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
Report: Rafael Leao A Priority for Manchester City in Summer Window
Rafael Leao is a nam that keeps getting bounced around for Manchester City as a target for the summer window. He would join a small list of priorities as him and a star new midfielder seem to be taking high priority. The latest report has the star winger for AC...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
The Opposition View: Everton at Manchester City | Blues have mountain to climb versus Pep
Coming off of the winter World Cup break, there were hopes that Everton could capture three points against the bottom-dwelling Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison, before they had to head off to Manchester to play City. Last-second heartbreak — in the form of a goal at the death — put even the dream of collecting a single point from that match to bed, after an early Yerry Mina goal was squandered in a 2-1 defeat.
Manchester City Draw vs Everton 1-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City were held at home in the final match of the 2022 calendar year. The club could not take advantage of the betterment of their side and missed a lot as the Toffees only needed that one goal to seal a tie. We move on to the reaction- Pep...
Norwich City 1-1 Reading: Player Ratings
Bravely got down to stop Teemu Pukki in his tracks when he was put through one-on-one in the first 20 minutes. He was probably lucky not to have much to do in the first 45 after that, as he took a nasty boot to the back of the head. Seemed to have shaken it off by the second half. Could do nothing about Idah’s drive that curled away from him.
Cottage Talk Post Match Show: Fulham’s 2-1 Victory Against Southampton
On this post match show of Fulham’s 2-1 victory was Yannis Tjanetis and Craig Coben who was at the match. They broke down all of the key moments in this Fulham victory. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been created and...
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park
Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Spurs fall at home in another listless display
New year, same old Tottenham. Tottenham Hotspur hosted 12th-place Aston Villa, and put paid to supporter hopes that they might have turned over a new leaf after the end of 2022. Tottenham conceded two goals in the second half to Villa, the tenth straight match in which they’ve conceded first. But this time, they couldn’t engineer a comeback. Spurs didn’t generate much offense of their own, and fell on their collective faces. The final score was 0-2 to the visitors; Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz scored for Villa.
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
We’re in the thick of it now. After a leisurely six weeks without club football, the season has picked back up properly, and Liverpool are playing their third game in a week, with another two coming to start the new year. First up, though, Leicester at Anfield. It’s been...
Opposition Lowdown: Allan Russell’s Norwich City
Norwich were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing bottom of the league, 16 points adrift of safety. They have yo-yoed between the top flight and the second tier over the last four seasons, but claimed the title in both of their last two campaigns in the Championship (2018/19, 2020/21).
Newcastle vs. Leeds - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle United will try to wrap up their dreamy 2022 calendar year with victory at St James’ Park this Saturday when they host Leeds United. I wrote “dreamy” because even after the October takeover nobody could have ever dreamed of a year in which NUFC played 35 games (36 tomorrow) racking up 71 Premier League points, tied for the fifth-most before the last weekend of play.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch
Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
Sky Blue News: RIP Pelé, Haaland Assaulting Records, KDB Slander, and More...
The football world has lost its largest icon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has passed away at the age of 82. We expect many tributes throughout the weekend in honor of the three-time World Cup winner, and we share in the sorrow of Pelé’s family, the people of Brazil, and football fans the world over. Rest in Power O Rei.
Cody Gakpo Speaks About Failed Manchester United and Leeds United Moves
Liverpool’s star new recruit, Dutch player Cody Gakpo described this past summer as “a very intense period” owing to speculation of moves to a couple of major Premier League clubs, according to The Mirror. Frontrunners were Manchester United and Leeds United. “It was difficult this summer. It...
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
The games in recent times against Leicester have been feisty ones, regardless of the venue or competition — a key example would have been the 3-3 in the cup last season, which saw a late Taki Minamino equalizer become a progression via penalties. The atmosphere for that match was unexpectedly feral for a domestic cup, and likely directly related to the topic of the songs by the visitors. Expect more of that today, particularly given the late timeslot.
2022 was the year of Sunderland’s redemption, and the future is exciting!
When Sunderland rolled over and conceded six goals against Bolton Wanderers at the end of January, few people would’ve expected the year to end as it has. 2022 has been a year when the club finally got itself back on track, and onto the road that for so long, we’d strayed from.
