Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
AccessAtlanta
Hidden gems in Sandy Springs, from cuisine to culture
Located 16.5 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a Fulton County suburb that borders North Buckhead, Dunwoody, Roswell and Cobb County and spans 38 square miles. It has a diverse community of residents from all over the world and has a lot to offer, including culture, outdoors, cuisine and more. We’ve gathered up some of Sandy Springs’ most treasured gems for all to enjoy.
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
fox5atlanta.com
Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
LaGrange-Based Craft Beverage Company Wild Leap Opens in Centennial Yards
Wild Leap brings its beers, wine, and spirits, along with food offerings, to the multi-level, 15,340 square-foot downtown space.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cobb County husband creates IV in a bottle to help wife, countless others with their health
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A cancer diagnosis shook the Rollins’ family in 2006, but they had no idea their mother’s suffering would have a silver lining that would benefit so many people. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona tells us how what’s in one bottle is helping bring people...
accesswdun.com
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
getnews.info
Whitney White is Helping Homeowners Across Atlanta Maximize Profit Without Wasting Time and Money
As a top listing agent in Atlanta, White wants potential sellers to know all their available options before making a real estate decision. Whitney White is the founder and CEO of Whitney White Real Estate, a growing real estate brand in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. As an Associate Broker at The Haven Firm, Whitney uses a non-traditional sales approach to reach her potential clients and educate them about real estate processes. Whitney began building her real estate brand in 2017 and has strategically continued to expand her client base.
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health Resolutions
We've just experienced our first real cold snap of the year in Atlanta and North Georgia. But a little cold weather is no excuse to stop hiking. Winter is a great time to reconnect with Georgia outdoors by hiking or walking. And regular hiking makes a great New Years resolution, contributing to other health goals, too.
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
tourcounsel.com
Lenox Square | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
With over 60 years of history, Lenox Square is one of the best places to shop in Atlanta. In conjunction with Phipps Plaza (5 minutes away) they combine an excellent range of shops as there are brands of all kinds. In the first place, the boutiques of large luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Fendi stand out. You can also see the latest in the world of fashion at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores. But that's not all, as there are other European and American clothing brands that you will like, such as Psycho Bunny, Diesel, Scotch & Soda or Anthropologie.
travelnowsmart.com
ATLANTA HOT TUB SUITES and ROOM JACUZZI TUB IN ATL
The Ritz Carlton Atlanta 181 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta GA 30303. The Ritz Carlton Atlanta is one of the most luxurious hotels in the city and it offers its guests a wide range of services and amenities. One of the most popular features of the hotel is its Atlanta hot tub suites. These suites come with a private Jacuzzi tub that is perfect for relaxing in after a long day of sightseeing or business meetings. The tub is also a great way to unwind before heading out for a night on the town.
wabe.org
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
There are plenty of office-to-residential conversion examples, including many in downtown Atlanta, but these projects remain a market niche.
thisismysouth.com
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
Former pizza restaurant destroyed in Christmas Day fire
ATLANTA — A former pizza place was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Day. Atlanta fire officials said on Sunday at 3:31 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire on Wieuca Road Northeast in Buckhead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When crews arrived,...
Smyrna band Foxes and Fossils plays first live show since YouTube fame
In 2010, when Foxes and Fossils played their first gig, there were about 50 people in the audience. Most of crowd was there for pizza. A cohort of family members, church colleagues and friends helped swell the cheering section. And yet, said videographer Terry Heinlein, this group of supporters, filling up the seats at Bella’s […] The post Smyrna band Foxes and Fossils plays first live show since YouTube fame appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 1