FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phillip T. Patterson
Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — UPDATED
Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 3, 1933. He married Ramona Grosvenor. Samuel is survived by his daughter, Dixie (Robert) Warner, Plymouth; and son, Samuel (Michelle) Golden Jr., Argos; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Rodway, Warsaw.
Kathy M. Garrett
Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
Susan A. Newman
Susan A. Newman, 78, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Susan was born March 8, 1944. Susan is survived by her sisters, Helen (Larry) Beedy, Plymouth and Toni Hutchings, Plymouth; and her brother, James (Kim) Hutchings, Indianapolis. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr., 84, Goshen, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 29, 1938. On Dec. 25, 1957, he married Ida Hershberger. She preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Collins, Goshen; four sons, Robert (Sherry) Nettrouer, Jr., Michael Nettrouer and Steven (Amanda)...
Gilberto Francisco Benitez
Gilberto Francisco Benitez y Richard, 69, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 4, 1953. Gilberto was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1999, to Sandra Hackemann, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Brian) Rogers, Carmel and Eleanor...
Metzger Sworn In As Clay Township Trustee
WARSAW — Jacob Metzger was sworn in as Clay Township’s trustee on Dec. 31 at the Kosciusko County GOP headquarters. Metzger, who was the only candidate for the position, is filling the vacancy left by Republican Helen Brown. In a previous InkFreeNews article, Metzger said serving in the...
Ginger Slisher Earns The Title Of Miss Cardinal
FULTON — “I believe we’ve got to invest our lives into something that’s bigger than ourselves,” stated Ginger Slisher, Fulton. “When we work on developing our leadership ability and other skill mixes, we can go anywhere we want in life.” Slisher is serving as Miss Cardinal, a branch of the Miss America Pageant. This June she will be competing for the title of Miss Indiana.
Deary To Retire As President, CEO Of Boys & Girls Clubs Of Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY — As the new year rolls in, Kevin Deary, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, will officially retire after serving kids for 39 years. Tami Hicks has been tapped to take the helm of the organization. “I’m excited about our new leader....
Mary Rockenbaugh
Mary Rockenbaugh, 69, Rochester, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point. Mary Ellen Keitzer was born March 11, 1953. Mary and James Rockenbaugh were married on Sept.17, 1995. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Amber Waller,...
Linda Creamer — UPDATED
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris (Long) Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va., who survives.
Priscilla Morris — PENDING
Priscilla Morris, 86, Syracuse, died Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence on Dewart Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover
Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
Julia A. McQueen
Julia A. McQueen, 68, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born March 2, 1954. On May 19, 1973, she married Ronald McQueen. Julia is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ron McQueen; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie (Jeremy) Meyer; two granddaughters; and brother, James Chapman.
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
Georgia L. Reed
Georgia L. Reed, 89, Wabash, died at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherokee Northside Hospital, Canton, Ga. She was born April 27, 1933. Georgia married Jack Reed on Nov. 1, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Cutts, Canton, Ga.; two...
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
