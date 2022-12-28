Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Daily Beast
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the teens’ throats. The two teens were staying with their family at the resort. As they tried to go for a swim, footage shows one of the men shut the gate to keep them out, so they hopped the fence and jumped in—at which point almost all of the white swimmers jumped out and a fight ensued. Police identified two of the three suspects as Johan Nel and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen, both of whom are facing assault charges. A third unidentified suspect faces a charge of attempted murder.
Daily Beast
Cops Shoot Suspect After Knife Attack Near NYC Ball Drop
A suspect swung a machete-style blade at two NYPD cops just outside the secure area where revelers were gathered to ring in the new year—and was then shot by one of the cops. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to NBC New York. It unfolded a couple of hours before the midnight ball drop in Times Square, and some revelers waiting to get into the area reportedly ran in panic.
Comments / 0