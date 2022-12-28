Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the teens’ throats. The two teens were staying with their family at the resort. As they tried to go for a swim, footage shows one of the men shut the gate to keep them out, so they hopped the fence and jumped in—at which point almost all of the white swimmers jumped out and a fight ensued. Police identified two of the three suspects as Johan Nel and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen, both of whom are facing assault charges. A third unidentified suspect faces a charge of attempted murder.

3 DAYS AGO