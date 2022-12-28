Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's Favorite Newspaper Warns GOP on Verge of 'Massive' Self-Sabotage
"Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," the New York Post warned. "They should not exercise it here."
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Daily Beast
Incoming MAGA Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Claims She Received ‘Threatening’ Phone Call Over Not Backing McCarthy
Incoming pro-Trump Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) claimed she received a threatening phone call from a fellow Republican member over her so far questionable support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become House Speaker. “What kind of blowback are you getting from the cartel?” Steve Bannon asked Luna on Friday, referring to McCarthy's loyal supporters attempting to convince other Republican representatives to vote for McCarthy. “I got a very inappropriate phone call,” Luna responded, stating that the caller was another female GOP member, part of McCarthy's whipping team. “And I let that female member know that I wasn't basically going to be threatened,” she continued, adding that she would not disclose who made the threat. “I am not going to be bullied,” Luna said, “don't resort to threatening people.” Neither McCarthy representatives nor Luna returned The Daily Beast’s request for comments on Saturday morning. As for Luna, she is no stranger to controversy; her campaign was filled with wild accusations, including a dog bite, Roger Stone attacking her, and a 'murder plot' allegation.
Daily Beast
Melania Spurned Tea Date With Jill Biden To Appease Trump: Jan. 6 Transcripts
Melania Trump decided not to invite Jill Biden to tea at the White House—a tradition stretching back decades between outgoing and incoming First Ladies—as a way to appease her husband, newly released transcripts from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot reveal. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s former press secretary, told investigators about a text exchange she had in which she tried to convince the First Lady to invite Mrs. Biden as a gesture of goodwill—despite the former president’s conspiracies about a stolen election. Melania, however, pushed back, writing: “We need to be on the same page with West Wing.” Grisham went on to say the response was out of character for Melania. “In my entire career in that White House, she never, ever, ever said that. It was always kind of an ‘F the West Wing’ attitude.”
Comments / 0