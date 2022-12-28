Incoming pro-Trump Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) claimed she received a threatening phone call from a fellow Republican member over her so far questionable support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become House Speaker. “What kind of blowback are you getting from the cartel?” Steve Bannon asked Luna on Friday, referring to McCarthy's loyal supporters attempting to convince other Republican representatives to vote for McCarthy. “I got a very inappropriate phone call,” Luna responded, stating that the caller was another female GOP member, part of McCarthy's whipping team. “And I let that female member know that I wasn't basically going to be threatened,” she continued, adding that she would not disclose who made the threat. “I am not going to be bullied,” Luna said, “don't resort to threatening people.” Neither McCarthy representatives nor Luna returned The Daily Beast’s request for comments on Saturday morning. As for Luna, she is no stranger to controversy; her campaign was filled with wild accusations, including a dog bite, Roger Stone attacking her, and a 'murder plot' allegation.

1 DAY AGO