Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
2022 was third driest year on record for Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Thursday's mixture of rain and snow in Sioux City fell short of forecast totals. Appropriate, given how many times forecasts for rain dried up throughout 2022. The 0.08 of an inch of precipitation recorded Thursday at Sioux Gateway Airport pushed the city's total to 15.34 inches for the year. With no precipitation in Saturday's forecast, 2022 ends as the third driest year in records dating back to 1896. Only 1976 (14.33 inches) and 1955 (14.72 inches) were drier.
Patricia 'Patty' (Haupert) McGuire
Patricia "Patty" (Haupert) McGuire of Sioux City and formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cards may be sent to 2724 Oleander Ct., Sioux City, IA 51106. Patricia Haupert was born on Jan. 11, 1943. She grew up on the family farm near...
Audrey Huffman
Audrey Huffman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with family. Cards may be sent to 2317 So. Clinton St., Sioux City, IA 51106. Audrey was born on Jan. 5, 1933. She married Keith Huffman on March 29, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan. Her children are Brad of Hampton, Iowa; and Alisa of Dakota City. Audrey has five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday
SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday. Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony's Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We want to thank everyone...
City of Sioux Center and Sioux Center Chamber get $10,000 grant for video campaign
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sioux Center have received a $10,000 grant from the Iowa Tourism Office to continue a video campaign promoting the Sioux County community. Barb Den Herder, CEO of the Sioux Center Chamber, said the Chamber and the...
The Sioux City Journal's Top Story of 2022: Laurel, Neb., murders rock community
LAUREL, Neb. — Ask small-town residents why they live there, and a common reply is they don't have to worry about crime and they enjoy the quiet setting. For residents of Laurel, a community of some 1,000 people, that quiet was shattered early on the morning of Aug. 4, when fires broke out in two houses two blocks from one another. Then came the discovery of four bodies, all with gunshot wounds, inside the burning homes.
From the Archives: Thousands celebrate dawn of 1923
Goodbye to the Old Year: The coming of the new year was celebrated at various establishments, including the Y.M.C.A. auditorium, Beethoven Club at the Odd Fellow’s Hall, and churches in the area. Celebrations will continue this evening. January Term of Court: Yesterday was the last day for filing new...
The Sioux City Journal's Top 10 Stories of 2022, Nos. 2 through 10
Tyson Foods in October made the surprise announcement that it would shutter its Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs. Employees were able, at their discretion, to move with their jobs to Tyson's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, and relocation assistance was made available. Those who chose to stay put were eligible for severance packages.
Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner
SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition. Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. A...
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 31
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (29) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
Sioux City Musketeers drop game to Sioux Falls Stampede
SIOUX FALLS — Despite more than doubling Sioux Falls in shots on goal, the Sioux City Musketeers lost 4-2 Wednesday to the Stampede. The Musketeers got on the scoreboard first when Dylan Godbout punched in a loose puck along the goal line on a power play. The Stampede answered...
Sioux City Musketeers edge Madison in rematch of Clark Cup Finals
SIOUX CITY — In a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Final, the Sioux City Musketeers skated past the Madison Capitols 4-2 Friday night. Sioux City beat the Capitols in the best-of-five-game Clark Cup finals 3-1 in May to win their first trophy in 20 years. In Friday’s...
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (14) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
LETTER: When will Sioux City leaders address homelessness?
When I was a child I grew up on 16th and Court streets. In those days kids ruled the neighborhoods, nobody tried to hurt or bother us... and homelessness was not a common sight. Last summer I thought we had hit our low when I spied not one but three...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per quarter. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!! This listing is subject to graebel relocation services worldwide, taking over title prior to closing. Subject to buyer filling out relocation paperwork..
Sioux City resident claims $10,000 lotto prize in scratch game
SIOUX CITY — Snow isn’t always so bad. Tuesday, Sioux City resident Mitchell Vanderschaaf claimed a $10,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch-off game. Vanderschaaf purchased the winning $2 ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second Street in Sioux City.
Noem taps diocese chancellor as new social services leader
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced Friday that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to repace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill, the Argus Leader reported. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. She has served as secretary since 2019.
