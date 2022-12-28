Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
CBS Sports
How to watch Davidson vs. Dayton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Dayton Flyers are 7-1 against the Davidson Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Flyers and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch North Carolina at Pitt: Live Stream, TV Channel (12/30/22)
The #25 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) Men’s basketball team could drop out of the Top 25 if they can’t beat an ACC rival, the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4), early Friday. This game’s start time is 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on the ACC Network (ACCN) channel.
Michigan Daily
A Father-Son Journey: Jesse Minter, Rick Minter and a lifetime of coaching
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Jesse Minter’s earliest experience with the coaching carousel came with disappointment. And ice cream. Jesse’s father, Rick, was a longtime college football coach and in 1994, after two successful seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, Rick accepted the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati. So when the terms of the deal were finalized, Rick took Jesse to get some ice cream and break the news.
DaRon Holmes sets career-high in points in Dayton’s win at Davidson
DAVIDSON, NC — The Dayton Flyers got a big game from DaRon Holmes II as they beat the Davidson Wildcats, 69-55, Saturday afternoon at Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina. Holmes set a new career-high in scoring with 32 points, 20 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds. He made 11-14 shots, including a first half three-pointer.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Understand sports gambling before placing your bets
The game’s final seconds ticking away, the team is driving down the field, and you’re hoping they get in the endzone. After all, you got a couple dollars riding on their success. The days of solely rooting on a team through fandom, loyalty, hatred or other emotions are...
dayton.com
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Looking back at the year in food
With a new year comes new opportunities and a seemingly unlimited list of possibilities. It’s a rebirth of the cycle that allows for fresh starts, novel innovations and the nurturing of growing endeavors and veteran ventures. When it comes to dining and our region’s restaurant scene, there is a...
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
linknky.com
One dead in Dayton boat fire
One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a fire broke out on a boat in the Manhattan Harbor in Dayton Friday afternoon. Officials have not yet released the identity of the person killed. The boat was located in the harbor, close to other boats as crews sprayed...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
hbsdealer.com
Mean Green expands in Ohio
Mean Green, a battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer, announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. “At Mean Green, we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, the parent company.
Urbana Citizen
Book details Detwiler
The family of Andy Detwiler, along with David Greenlee, have announced the pending publication of “The Great Folks of Champaign County, Andy Detwiler’s Story.”. The book is in final production and soon to be in print. This biographical narrative is centered on the spirit and inspiration in our community exemplified by Andy Detwiler (1969-2022).
