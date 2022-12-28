ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
News 8 WROC

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of NFL slate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Get your first morning of 2023 going with the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew as they discuss everything you need to know about the Bills and Sunday’s NFL slate. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh […]
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash

TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him. Dykes gave a great speech to the Horned Frogs in the locker... The post Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

Purdue notebook: Unlikely tight end's time to shine

ORLANDO — Paul Piferi still has a hard time believing this is happening. He arrived at Purdue from California as a quarterback in 2019. Now, three years later, he will find himself on Monday as a starting tight end for the Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl vs. LSU. It’s...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

