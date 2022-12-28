Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Yardbarker
Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes
Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
tennisuptodate.com
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
tennismajors.com
‘I’m not like Roger or Rafa – but I can still beat almost anyone’ – Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has had his recent years interrupted by injury. Fit again and captaining his country Switzerland at the inaugural United Cup, he has been speaking about what still motivates him to go on court despite everything. “The first reason is the fans,” he explained...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal jokes about winless start to life as a father: "1st event, I lost first round, second event I was out of group stage"
Rafael Nadal's career did not get off to a good start after he became a father as he dropped a few matches before finally winninig one. The Spaniard joked about that before the United Cup in Australia where he'll prepare for the Australian Open. He won the event last year against all odds and will be the defending champion this year. Speaking ahead of the event he said:
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: McDonald into second round
American Mackenzie McDonald moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan retired at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Sunday night. McDonald, ranked No 63, led 6-3 when Galan, ranked No 67, pulled out on Sunday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. The American...
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev loses first match of 2023 season
Despite starting already in 2022, the United Cup is considered to be the first event of the 2023 season and Alexander Zverev didn't start it well. Before the official ATP season started, the 25-year-old German competed at two exhibition events and he was quite successful. Zverev was away from the tennis courts for more than 6 months after suffering an injury at the 2022 Roland Garros.
tennismajors.com
The quotes of 2022, episode 18 – Federer’s farewell: “I am happy, I am not sad”
This is not a page in the history of tennis that has been turned, it’s a whole tome that has come to an end. On the night of September 23-24, during the Laver Cup, Roger Federer took advantage of a final doubles match with fellow player Rafael Nadal to bid farewell to his professional career.
Yardbarker
"It’s impossible to compare Roger and Rafa with rest of players" - Wawrinka on Federer and Nadal
Stan Wawrinka is already 37 years old but he still keeps doing what he loves the most and that's playing tennis. The three-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland had different health problems that prevented him from competing at the highest level and caused that he's currently ranked 150th in the ATP Rankings. However, Wawrinka still has a passion for the game and he showed it at the United Cup with a solid win against Alexander Bublik. Asked about his motivation to continue playing, he said:
ng-sportingnews.com
Australian Jason Kubler pulls off stunning United Cup comeback
Jason Kubler has notched an impressive come-from-behind victory against Great Britain's Dan Evans at the United Cup. The 29-year-old was called up to the Australian No. 2 singles spot following the withdrawal of Nick Kyrgios earlier in the week, and he made the most of his opportunity. World No. 107...
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Draw confirmed for Adelaide International 1 including Djokovic, Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime, Rublev and Rune
The Adelaide International 1 event will be running from January 1st till January 8th with some big names such as Djokovic, Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime Rublev and more playing. The event put together a superb field this year headlined by Australian summer legend Djokovic. The Serbian will be hoping to prepare well for the Australian Open and play Lestienne in round two. If he wins, he'll have to face Jordan Thompson, an Aussie who would like to spoil his return to down under.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lleyton Hewitt criticises Nick Kyrgios for 'lack of communication' amid United Cup withdrawal
Lleyton Hewitt has hit out at Nick Kyrgios following the world No. 22's 11th-hour withdrawal from the United Cup. As Australia's United Cup co-captain, Hewitt fronted the media on Thursday night following the home nation's opening two losses against Great Britain. Kyrgios was scheduled to face Cameron Norrie at Ken...
tennismajors.com
Andreescu comes back from 6-0, 5-2 to defeat Muguruza in Adelaide opener
As former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza took to the court in Adelaide against fellow former Grand Slam winner Bianca Andreescu, the Spaniard was hoping to reverse the slide that saw her drop from No 3 to No 55 in the rankings over the course of the 2022 season. Muguruza...
atptour.com
Uniting Roles At The United Cup: Dimitrov, Flipkens Stepping Up As Playing Captains
Six nations at the mixed-teams event have playing captains. Mastery of multitasking could hold the key for success at the inaugural United Cup. Six of the 18 nations in the mixed-teams event are led by ‘playing captains’, including four in Perth. Team Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov is one of the stars trying to balance supporting their teammates with their own match preparation in the Western Australian capital.
atptour.com
Swiatek Superb, Skatov Levels United Cup Tie For Kazakhstan
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek showed no signs of rust in her first match of the 2023 season, defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3 at the United Cup. The victory gave second seed Poland a 1-0 lead over Kazakhstan in Brisbane. With Polish great Agnieszka Radwanska looking on from the captain's...
