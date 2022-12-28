ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia

World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup

Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Yardbarker

Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes

Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
tennisuptodate.com

Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas

The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
tennismajors.com

‘I’m not like Roger or Rafa – but I can still beat almost anyone’ – Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has had his recent years interrupted by injury. Fit again and captaining his country Switzerland at the inaugural United Cup, he has been speaking about what still motivates him to go on court despite everything. “The first reason is the fans,” he explained...
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
tennisuptodate.com

Nadal jokes about winless start to life as a father: "1st event, I lost first round, second event I was out of group stage"

Rafael Nadal's career did not get off to a good start after he became a father as he dropped a few matches before finally winninig one. The Spaniard joked about that before the United Cup in Australia where he'll prepare for the Australian Open. He won the event last year against all odds and will be the defending champion this year. Speaking ahead of the event he said:
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season

Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: McDonald into second round

American Mackenzie McDonald moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan retired at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Sunday night. McDonald, ranked No 63, led 6-3 when Galan, ranked No 67, pulled out on Sunday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. The American...
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev loses first match of 2023 season

Despite starting already in 2022, the United Cup is considered to be the first event of the 2023 season and Alexander Zverev didn't start it well. Before the official ATP season started, the 25-year-old German competed at two exhibition events and he was quite successful. Zverev was away from the tennis courts for more than 6 months after suffering an injury at the 2022 Roland Garros.
Yardbarker

"It’s impossible to compare Roger and Rafa with rest of players" - Wawrinka on Federer and Nadal

Stan Wawrinka is already 37 years old but he still keeps doing what he loves the most and that's playing tennis. The three-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland had different health problems that prevented him from competing at the highest level and caused that he's currently ranked 150th in the ATP Rankings. However, Wawrinka still has a passion for the game and he showed it at the United Cup with a solid win against Alexander Bublik. Asked about his motivation to continue playing, he said:
ng-sportingnews.com

Australian Jason Kubler pulls off stunning United Cup comeback

Jason Kubler has notched an impressive come-from-behind victory against Great Britain's Dan Evans at the United Cup. The 29-year-old was called up to the Australian No. 2 singles spot following the withdrawal of Nick Kyrgios earlier in the week, and he made the most of his opportunity. World No. 107...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama and Usain Bolt Remember Soccer Icon and “Sporting Legend” Pelé

Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt and Barack Obama are among the friends, fellow athletes and notable figures remembering Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who died Thursday at the age of 82.  His agent told the Associated Press that the three-time World Cup winner, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died after he was hospitalized for the past month. In September 2021, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Anya Taylor-Joy and Costume Designer Amy Wescott Nailed the Lingerie Look in 'The Menu'Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dies at 83Pelé, Charismatic Master of the "Beautiful Game," Dies...
tennisuptodate.com

ATP Draw confirmed for Adelaide International 1 including Djokovic, Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime, Rublev and Rune

The Adelaide International 1 event will be running from January 1st till January 8th with some big names such as Djokovic, Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime Rublev and more playing. The event put together a superb field this year headlined by Australian summer legend Djokovic. The Serbian will be hoping to prepare well for the Australian Open and play Lestienne in round two. If he wins, he'll have to face Jordan Thompson, an Aussie who would like to spoil his return to down under.
tennismajors.com

Andreescu comes back from 6-0, 5-2 to defeat Muguruza in Adelaide opener

As former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza took to the court in Adelaide against fellow former Grand Slam winner Bianca Andreescu, the Spaniard was hoping to reverse the slide that saw her drop from No 3 to No 55 in the rankings over the course of the 2022 season. Muguruza...
atptour.com

Uniting Roles At The United Cup: Dimitrov, Flipkens Stepping Up As Playing Captains

Six nations at the mixed-teams event have playing captains. Mastery of multitasking could hold the key for success at the inaugural United Cup. Six of the 18 nations in the mixed-teams event are led by ‘playing captains’, including four in Perth. Team Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov is one of the stars trying to balance supporting their teammates with their own match preparation in the Western Australian capital.
atptour.com

Swiatek Superb, Skatov Levels United Cup Tie For Kazakhstan

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek showed no signs of rust in her first match of the 2023 season, defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3 at the United Cup. The victory gave second seed Poland a 1-0 lead over Kazakhstan in Brisbane. With Polish great Agnieszka Radwanska looking on from the captain's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy