Read full article on original website
Related
atptour.com
Federer, Nadal, Djokovic & Tsitsipas Pay Tribute To Pele
Tributes to Pele have continued to pour in, including from some of the biggest stars in tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Federer once met Pele and exchanged memorabilia with the football legend. “Thank you for inspiring millions of sports fans and athletes,” Federer wrote on...
tennisuptodate.com
Cam Norrie downs Nadal at United Cup
Nadal's first match at the United Cup did not prove a success as he lost a very competitive match to Cameron Norrie who is playing really well 3-6 6-3 6-4. Cameron Norrie continued his excellent run of tennis by beating Rafael Nadal at the United Cup after three sets. The match was very competitive and lasted almost three hours with Norrie completing the comeback win. The first set was played really well by both players as Norrie was unable to play the crucial rallies better than Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis begins 2023 season for the first time since 1997 without Serena Williams and Roger Federer
The 2023 tennis season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature Roger Federer or Serena Williams as the sport evolves away from its most iconic players. Roger Federer and Serena Williams have been part of the sport of tennis for many years and while their imprint will be a lasting legacy, we won't see them playing actively anymore. This upcoming season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature either player as we enter a new era with new superstars.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari gets hew season underway singles and doubles win at United Cup
Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had the best teammates!" - Genie Bouchard lauds her team after World Tennis League finals run
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard recently lavished praise on her team 'Kites' following the conclusion of the World Tennis League in Dubai. Bouchard recently returned to action in the inaugural World Tennis League after an injury layoff. She was a part of the team Kites alongside World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune, and Sania Mirza.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic to begin against Lestienne in Adelaide; Murray v Korda in round one
The new year looks set to begin with a bang in Adelaide with a few first-round crackers and the return to Australia of Novak Djokovic. Twelve months on from his ignominious deportation from Australia after his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic is back and will be the No 1 seed for the stacked ATP 250 event.
tennismajors.com
‘I’m not like Roger or Rafa – but I can still beat almost anyone’ – Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has had his recent years interrupted by injury. Fit again and captaining his country Switzerland at the inaugural United Cup, he has been speaking about what still motivates him to go on court despite everything. “The first reason is the fans,” he explained...
atptour.com
Potential Medvedev vs. Djokovic Blockbuster In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could be headed for an early-season showdown after both landed in the top half of the Adelaide International 1 draw. Top-seeded Djokovic and third-seeded Medvedev could meet in the semi-finals of the ATP 250, which features four Top 10 players. In the bottom half, which...
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
atptour.com
Dart Fires Great Britain To Victory Against Australia
Kubler earns victory against Evans, Peers/Stosur claim mixed doubles win. Harriet Dart defeated Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-4 to seal a win for Great Britain over Australia at the United Cup. Team GB will move to the top of Group D and prepare to face Spain next. Great Britain came into...
FOX Sports
Dominic Thiem given Australian Open main-draw wild card
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has been given a main-draw wild card to the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16 after his successful return from a right wrist injury. Tournament officials said Friday that Thiem, an Australian Open finalist in 2020, received a wild-card entry...
atptour.com
Garcia Routs Podoroska, Secures French Win Against Argentina
Mannarino also wins as sixth-seeded nation complete 5-0 clean sweep. WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia kicked off the new season as she had left off the last one: in phenomenal form. The World No.4 dispatched Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-0 in just 64 minutes on Friday as France completed a 5-0 win against Argentina in the United Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime named Canadian Press Male Athlete of the Year following breakthrough 2022 season
Canadian tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. He is the third tennis player in history to receive the honor, having been given out yearly since 1932, following Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Last year's winner was decathlete Damian Warner.
tennismajors.com
No comeback for Barty, enjoying ‘comfortable’ retirement
If you were hoping for Ash Barty to reverse her retirement, you’re out of luck for the near future. After her emotional departure from the tour in March 2022, the Australian was understandably anxious about this new chapter of her life – but she’s now confirmed that she’s very “comfortable” with her decision.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin among wildcard entrants to ASB Classic in January
With the 2023 WTA season set to begin in a few days, most tournaments Down Under have already decided their line-ups, with the ASB Classic being among the first events to bring in the New Year. A WTA 250 event, the ASB Classic will run from January 2-8, 2023 in...
Comments / 0