Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.

2 DAYS AGO