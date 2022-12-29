Development for Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game appears to be in full swing this 2023. Massive Entertainment, the studio behind Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, will be handling Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game. The game whose actual title has not yet been revealed was announced back in January 2021. It will be a collaborative effort between Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games and will be a “story-driven, open-world experience within the Star Wars galaxy that will also utilize the studio’s cutting-edge technology and advancements, including the Snowdrop engine.”

