C Lewis
3d ago

Done made my money saved and invested wisely. No need for this boomer to ever work again. Not working until I die like previous generations.

JD Custom
3d ago

They "Opted In" for work for YEARS! And the system as it works punishes those who go back to work with earning limits before taking money back out of the soc. sec. check even though while working taxes and soc.sec. taxes are still collected."High" pay is BS when earning limits are in place, its a myth in general, employers want everything for a pitance.You cant have it both ways.

TC Andrews
3d ago

Unless the younger generation develops a work ethic, drops the attitudes and accepts that there are no participation trophies in adulthood, society is doomed.

