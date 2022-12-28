ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

How to keep your bedroom warm (without putting the heating on)

Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
Journal Inquirer

How to improve your basement and other spaces by leveling uneven floors

(BPT) - Colder weather does not mean you have to stop tackling all your important home DIY projects. If you’ve been putting off tiling your basement or carpeting the spare bedroom because the surface is unlevel, there’s an easy solution. You can use Quikrete Fast-Setting Self-Leveling Floor Resurfacer to help you make the most of basement rooms or other spaces that may have sloping, uneven or cracked floors.
tinyhousetalk.com

25-foot Tiny House with No Loft for $34,000

Here’s an affordable and loft-free tiny home that’s for sale in Ontario. The 25 ft THOW has a cozy back bedroom. When you walk through the archway you’ll find a mini woodstove, desk/office space, and a compact kitchen with an RV range and apartment-sized fridge. There’s a...
BHG

How to Build Laundry Room Shelves

From detergent to dryer sheets and baskets of clean clothes, there’s no shortage of items to shuffle and store in your laundry room, which is exactly why shelving is crucial. Furthermore, DIY laundry room shelves add display space to showcase your personal style. If your home’s builder didn’t deem...
programminginsider.com

How to Pick Window Treatments for Your Home

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The best window coverings elegantly combine elegance and function. They have a specific purpose in addition to beautifying your house and place of business. Depending on the specifics of the room, different tasks will be required for your window treatments. To obtain the best performance out of your window coverings, take into consideration the specific needs of the windows in each area.
realhomes.com

9 of the most stylish storage headboards to help you get more from your space

Lost books, chargers, and all those other items you thought were gone forever have a tendency to appear years later, usually somewhere under the bed. Certainly, this was the case for me, until very recently, when I caved and bought a storage headboard. And it has truly changed the game.
thededicatedhouse.com

Why Do You Have Ice on Your Air Conditioner Pipes?

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you have ice buildup on your HVAC unit? If so, read on to learn more about the causes and solutions. From insufficient airflow to faulty wiring, there are a few common issues that can lead to ice accumulating on your HVAC unit. Keep reading to find out more about ice on air conditioner pipe inside the system and how to correct it.

