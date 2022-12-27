Read full article on original website
Adelaide Strikers star Adam Hose says Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis should've timed out in BBL
A fuming Adelaide Strikers star Adam Hose has lashed officials for not timing out Stars matchwinner Marcus Stoinis after his epic knock ensured the Melbourne side snuck home for a win.
Josh Hazlewood declares himself fit to play but will he be selected for SCG Test?
Josh Hazlewood has declared himself fit to play for the third Test match against South Africa at the SCG after ruling himself out of the Boxing Day Test with a side-strain injury. His return will be a welcome addition to Australia’s top-line bowling stocks after both Cameron Green and Mitchell...
ng-sportingnews.com
Australia steamrolls South Africa to claim massive series-winning victory in the Boxing Day Test
South Africa’s brittle batting line-up was once again ripped to shreds by an Australian pace attack which has had their measure every step of the way throughout the first two matches to wrap up a drought-breaking series win. After being dismissed for 189 in the first innings and then...
ng-sportingnews.com
Pat Cummins pays tribute to Shane Warne following emphatic Australian victory
Australian captain Pat Cummins has reflected on a “special” victory during the Boxing Day Test which was played against the backdrop of a celebration of the late, great Shane Warne’s life at the MCG. “Boxing Day is always a huge event, and this year was even more...
Williamson and New Zealand and a throwback to old Test cricket
They were slow, they were steady, they refused to take any risk and they might still end up winning the game
BBC
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
The players who could be a surprise inclusion in the Ashes squads next summer
What a difference a year makes. Eleven months ago, England were thrashed 4-0 in Australia after a disastrous Ashes series. But they ended 2022 with 9 wins in their last 10 Tests.
ng-sportingnews.com
How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil? Selecao legend goals and stats on the game's biggest stage
For decades following his retirement, Pele was viewed as one of — if not the — greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian is said to have scored a world record 1,279 goals in 1,363 games — an achievement that will stand apart for generations to come.
BBC
Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal's title hopes despite seven-point lead at New Year
Arsenal have played down their chances of winning the Premier League, despite finishing 2022 seven points ahead at the top of the table. The Gunners extended their lead over Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side have...
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Leicester City result, analysis and highlights as two Wout Faes own goals gift hosts win
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Wout Faes scored two own goals to condemn Leicester to a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The Foxes had led inside four minutes as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall walked through the Reds defence to score a goal of barely believable simplicity. But the game was turned on...
ClutchPoints
Team India suffers huge blow ahead of home season
In a massive setback to Team India and Rishabh Pant’s supporters, the wicketkeeper batter is set to stay out of action for the first six months of 2023 following a horrific car crash in Uttarakhand on Friday morning. Multiple media reports suggest that the left-handed explosive batter will certainly miss the crucial four-match Test series against Australia in February-March. Additionally, he is said to be out of contention for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ‘stable’ in hospital following car accident
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is “stable and undergoing scans” in hospital after being injured in a car accident.Pant fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes while driving alone and collided with the central reservation on a road in Uttarakhand, northern India, according to news channel NDTV.The 25-year-old was being treated in Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for cuts to his forehead as well as injuries to his knee, wrist, ankle and toe before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and...
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad
Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
BCCI to review India's T20 World Cup performance on January 1
Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be part of the meeting, ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka
Yardbarker
Chris Sutton: “A performance of really authority,” from “brilliant to watch” Celtic
Chris Sutton has reacted to Celtic’s fantastic performance at Easter Road, as the Hoops put four past Hibernian and secured all three points from the Scottish Premiership clash. Easter Road has proved to be a tough challenge for Celtic as the Hoops have only now won two games there...
'We took a chance, you never know. It's cricket' - Babar Azam on unexpected declaration
Captain calls for his side to "be positive and play with aggression" as Pakistan finish 2022 without a Test win
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Leicester City live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match
Liverpool wrap up 2023 with a Premier League home game against Leicester City at Anfield on December 30. Both sides returned after the World Cup break, for the traditional Boxing Day schedule, after six weeks on hiatus from Premier League action. Jurgen Klopp's side enjoyed a winning comeback, with a...
Cricket-Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan test
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking into the possibility of hosting a test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest format of the game since 2007 with bilateral cricket between the neighbours suspended.
Comments / 0