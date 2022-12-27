ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Josh Hazlewood declares himself fit to play but will he be selected for SCG Test?

Josh Hazlewood has declared himself fit to play for the third Test match against South Africa at the SCG after ruling himself out of the Boxing Day Test with a side-strain injury. His return will be a welcome addition to Australia’s top-line bowling stocks after both Cameron Green and Mitchell...
ng-sportingnews.com

Pat Cummins pays tribute to Shane Warne following emphatic Australian victory

Australian captain Pat Cummins has reflected on a “special” victory during the Boxing Day Test which was played against the backdrop of a celebration of the late, great Shane Warne’s life at the MCG. “Boxing Day is always a huge event, and this year was even more...
BBC

2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks

It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
ClutchPoints

Team India suffers huge blow ahead of home season

In a massive setback to Team India and Rishabh Pant’s supporters, the wicketkeeper batter is set to stay out of action for the first six months of 2023 following a horrific car crash in Uttarakhand on Friday morning. Multiple media reports suggest that the left-handed explosive batter will certainly miss the crucial four-match Test series against Australia in February-March. Additionally, he is said to be out of contention for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Independent

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ‘stable’ in hospital following car accident

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is “stable and undergoing scans” in hospital after being injured in a car accident.Pant fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes while driving alone and collided with the central reservation on a road in Uttarakhand, northern India, according to news channel NDTV.The 25-year-old was being treated in Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for cuts to his forehead as well as injuries to his knee, wrist, ankle and toe before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and...
BBC

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad

Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
Reuters

Cricket-Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan test

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking into the possibility of hosting a test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest format of the game since 2007 with bilateral cricket between the neighbours suspended.

