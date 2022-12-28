Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
tennisuptodate.com
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
wtatennis.com
Rested and ready, Pegula, Fritz lead stacked American squad in Sydney
SYDNEY, Australia -- Team USA has reason to feel confident on the eve of the United Cup. The Americans have sent a team to Sydney that sees No.11 Madison Keys and No.19 Frances Tiafoe as their No.2 singles players behind No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Taylor Fritz. In fact, the Americans are the only team in the entire 18-team competition to boast a total of four Top 20 players.
game-news24.com
Tennis-Kyrgios withdrew from United Cup to give himself best chance at Australian Open
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios said he withdrew from the inaugural edition of the United Cup to be in peak condition for next month's Australian Open, adding that he did not expect everyone to understand the reasoning behind his decision.
tennisuptodate.com
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
tennisuptodate.com
Past and Current Champions Team Up at Tennis’s United Cup
A new event is about to kick off the upcoming tennis season. For the first time this December, the United Cup will debut—a mixed-gender team competition that will take place as one of the first events in the global calendar to begin the 2023 season. With the teams, groups and captains now revealed, several countries have put together strong squads, with a range of past and current champions participating. We look at the makeup of this event and preview the participants.
ATP, WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament
The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
tennisuptodate.com
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic adds new physio to team ahead of Australian swing
Ahead of the new season, there has been a change in the team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Ulises Badio, the physiotherapist who has been with Djokovic since May 2017, will be replaced by Claudio Zimaglia. Badio has proven to be an extremely significant member of Djokovic’s...
atptour.com
Nadal & Team Spain Visit Sydney Harbour Amidst United Cup Preparations
Nadal playing competitive mixed-gender team event for first time. With the luxury of a late start at the inaugural United Cup, Team Spain took full advantage of some leisure time by taking a trip to the iconic Sydney Harbour on Thursday. Led by Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta and Paula Badosa, the Spaniards will open play on Saturday — New Year's Eve — against Great Britain.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis begins 2023 season for the first time since 1997 without Serena Williams and Roger Federer
The 2023 tennis season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature Roger Federer or Serena Williams as the sport evolves away from its most iconic players. Roger Federer and Serena Williams have been part of the sport of tennis for many years and while their imprint will be a lasting legacy, we won't see them playing actively anymore. This upcoming season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature either player as we enter a new era with new superstars.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open announces AUD 76.5 million prize money pool, up 3.4 percent from 2022
Tennis Australia announced on Thursday that the prize money pool for the 2023 Australian Open will be AUD 76.5 million, a 3.4 percent increase from the 2022 edition. Singles champions at the Australian Open will walk away with a prize money cheque of AUD 2,975,000 while the runner-up will earn AUD 1,625,000.
ng-sportingnews.com
ng-sportingnews.com
