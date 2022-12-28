A Clayton County man has been sentenced to two days of jail for allegedly flipping over his son’s vehicle with a skid loader. 45 year old Chad Harbaugh of Garber was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. A report says that a Clayton County deputy responded March 20th to a residence in rural Clayton County after receiving a report of an intoxicated man tipping over cars with a skid loader. Harbaugh then shoved his wife and assaulted his son and then flipped over his son’s vehicle as retribution for the son defending his mother.

CLAYTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO