Oklahoma State

1033theeagle.com

Bruce Springsteen tickets for Tulsa concert as cheap as $5

TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve ever wanted to see Bruce Springsteen, he’s coming to Tulsa and it might be a cheaper ticket than you’d think. StubHub has Springsteen tickets starting at just $13 to see him at the BOK Center Feb. 21, 2023. If you want...
TULSA, OK
1033theeagle.com

Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa

Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
TULSA, OK
1033theeagle.com

WATCH: Moore Police officers help wrangle pig blocking road

MOORE, Okla. — Moore Police worked with Animal Control Thursday to wrangle a lost pig that was running loose in a neighborhood. The pig was safely captured and the owner later found but bodycam video shows the extensive effort it took to get to that point. You can see...
MOORE, OK

