Every time I make a pork tenderloin recipe, I sing its praises to the heavens. It’s probably rather repetitive by now, the panegyric admiration for this humble cut of meat, but I wouldn’t be so adulatory if it didn't taste so incredible. The meat becomes so tender, and it is so easy to prepare. I'd say it's the king of pork dishes, so much better than the bony pork chop, and none of the fatty heaviness of other pork dishes. Not only that, but pork tenderloin is inexpensive—far cheaper than a steak.

1 DAY AGO