More Pardons Planned
More pardons by Governor Tony Evers just before the new year. Today Evers announced 171 new pardons, pushing his record total since the start of his administration to 774. A full list of Evers’ pardons is available online.
Cheers to a Safe New Years
If you’re going to be out on New Year’s Eve there’s a program in Wisconsin to help people get home safe. The Tavern League of Wisconsin is offering SafeRide, which is designed to keep drunk drivers off Wisconsin roads. On the Tavern League website you can find member bars that will help you find a ride home. The Tavern League says the program has provided over one-million rides since 2004.
Court Rules In Favor Of Candy, Cookies
Wisconsinites are no longer limited to selling only baked goods from home. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford ruled this week that other nonhazardous food items can be made and sold from home without a commercial license or kitchen. That includes things like candy, cocoa bombs, fried donuts, and roasted coffee beans. The judge’s ruling against the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection specified that sales have to be made in Wisconsin, person to person.
