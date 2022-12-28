If you’re going to be out on New Year’s Eve there’s a program in Wisconsin to help people get home safe. The Tavern League of Wisconsin is offering SafeRide, which is designed to keep drunk drivers off Wisconsin roads. On the Tavern League website you can find member bars that will help you find a ride home. The Tavern League says the program has provided over one-million rides since 2004.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO