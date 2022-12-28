Read full article on original website
Related
715newsroom.com
Cheers to a Safe New Years
If you’re going to be out on New Year’s Eve there’s a program in Wisconsin to help people get home safe. The Tavern League of Wisconsin is offering SafeRide, which is designed to keep drunk drivers off Wisconsin roads. On the Tavern League website you can find member bars that will help you find a ride home. The Tavern League says the program has provided over one-million rides since 2004.
715newsroom.com
Court Rules In Favor Of Candy, Cookies
Wisconsinites are no longer limited to selling only baked goods from home. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford ruled this week that other nonhazardous food items can be made and sold from home without a commercial license or kitchen. That includes things like candy, cocoa bombs, fried donuts, and roasted coffee beans. The judge’s ruling against the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection specified that sales have to be made in Wisconsin, person to person.
715newsroom.com
Temps Drop, Gas Prices Rise
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two dollars and 94 cents a gallon, up five cents from yesterday and up nearly 20 cents from last week. In Madison the average is also two-94 a gallon, but up seven cents from yesterday.
Comments / 0