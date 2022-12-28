Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two dollars and 94 cents a gallon, up five cents from yesterday and up nearly 20 cents from last week. In Madison the average is also two-94 a gallon, but up seven cents from yesterday.

