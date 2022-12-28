It seems like a lifetime ago, but in the early weeks of 2020, the then-named CBS All Access launched a show called “Interrogation.” The ten-episode season starred Peter Sarsgaard as a detective investigating a brutal murder where the accused killer was the woman’s son (Kyle Gallner). With a decent cast and a dour, decades-spanning saga, the idea was that viewers could share in the detective work and watch the show in any order they wanted. Following the clues at their convenience, they could hop around different years, suspects, and investigators to figure out what really happened that night in the...

35 MINUTES AGO