Vancouver, WA

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Lafrenière Is a Fit for the Canadiens

After making the Eastern Conference Final in 2022, the New York Rangers are now battling for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens, after a far better start than expected, continue to slide down the standings to where most pundits believed they belong. Their struggles should make the Rangers buyers...
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman

Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks

Welcome to episode two of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets series, where I examine Penguins’ potential trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. General...
Yardbarker

Sam Gagner played his 1000th NHL game last night. It should’ve been with the Edmonton Oilers.

For 1000 games, Sam Gagner has always had to change his. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2007 draft, the kid from London, Ontario packed his bags and moved to Alberta’s Captial. He broke into the league as a rookie scoring 13 goals and 49 points in 79 games and while his own game may not have fully been NHL-ready, the Oilers didn’t have much choice.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Ducks, Chychrun, Lafreniere & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are reportedly in “some deep discussions.” With that, an NHL insider has named the Bruins as one of the teams currently interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Furthermore, following his recent scratch by the New York Rangers, could Alexis Lafreniere be a trade target worth considering?
Yardbarker

A deep dive into the analytics of the Canucks’ Quinn Hughes-Ethan Bear pairing so far

The Vancouver Canucks have a special talent in Quinn Hughes. The talented defenceman has already set the franchise record for points by a defenceman in a single season and is still in his early 20s. He’s the most talented defenceman to ever play for the Canucks and is locked up for the next four years on a very reasonable cap hit.
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Horvat, Hoglander, Podkolzin & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, an update on talks between the organization and Bo Horvat. Also, the Canucks plan on keeping Nils Hoglander and Vasily Podkolzin in Abbotsford for the time being. Additionally, the club reveals Thatcher Demko and Tanner Pearson’s return timeline. Horvat...
Yardbarker

‘It’s my fault’: Canucks’ Bruce Boudreau addresses JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia late vs. Winnipeg

Like many of us, Bruce Boudreau wants the debate and discussion surrounding JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia last night to end. For context, the event we’re talking about came toward the end of Thursday night’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. After making 35 saves on 38 shots, goaltender Collin Delia stayed on the ice as J.T. Miller skated the puck back behind his net following a failed zone exit.

