Alexandria Fisheries to be showcased on Outdoor Channel
(BENTON, KY)--The first season of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) General Tire Team Series is set to premiere this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. CT, with a two-hour episode on the Outdoor Channel – Match No. 1 of the Lucas Oil Qualifier Presented by B&W Trailer Hitches. The event, hosted by Explore Alexandria Tourism, was filmed this fall in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
(Minneapolis MN) Police are still investigating the discovery of a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia inside an abandoned car in south Minneapolis. Officers took the baby to H-C-M-C and said his condition was not life-threatening. Mark Anthony reports the vehicle is connected to Douglas County in west central Minnesota. Authorities say the car was stolen on Monday in Alexandria while the keys were inside. A 60-year-old woman who lives in in Nelson reportedly owns the vehicle. Authorities do know the baby and mother's identities. However, they haven't said how the baby ended up in the vehicle or in the Twin Cities.
