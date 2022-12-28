(Minneapolis MN) Police are still investigating the discovery of a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia inside an abandoned car in south Minneapolis. Officers took the baby to H-C-M-C and said his condition was not life-threatening. Mark Anthony reports the vehicle is connected to Douglas County in west central Minnesota. Authorities say the car was stolen on Monday in Alexandria while the keys were inside. A 60-year-old woman who lives in in Nelson reportedly owns the vehicle. Authorities do know the baby and mother's identities. However, they haven't said how the baby ended up in the vehicle or in the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO