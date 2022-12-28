Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
North Fork Transit Board issues statement
NORFOLK - Former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeff Stewart still hasn't been found and investigations are continuing into the Transit’s financial records. The NFAT Board recently issued a statement that starts off saying the board and employees are deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart. They are working diligently to rebuild and regain the trust of their partners and the public that he put in jeopardy.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Pierce County, Nebraska
Poor road conditions played a role in a crash near Plainview, Nebraska that sent four people to the hospital.
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
News Channel Nebraska
Nance County man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm family
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. -- A Nance County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his family while on parole. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the Nebraska Department of Corrections Division of Parole Supervision to help in apprehending Levi Laska for parol violations. The Sheriff's Office said...
norfolkneradio.com
Head-on crash near Plainview leaves four people injured
PLAINVIEW - A crash east of Plainview sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt said his office was called to the scene of head-on collision on Highway 20 east of Plainview just before 3:00 p.m. Once on scene, crews treated two people in each vehicle for injures before they were transported to local hospitals.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday system brings rain to snow
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have built in today ahead of a system that arrives tonight into Thursday. For areas NW of the Metro chances for showers will be possible all evenign and overnight. These continue as you head out the door Thursday morning. Thursday starts off dry for the Metro with cloudy skies. We’ll warm to a high of 40 around 2pm as our chance for showers moves in from the W.
