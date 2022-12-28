Read full article on original website
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (December 23)
Happy Holidays, one and all! It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and not just because sleigh bells are ringing. Almost all of the major streaming services have dropped at least one headline-grabbing movie or TV show this weekend, so there really has never been a better time to plonk yourself in front of the television and catch something new.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
PBS Schedule: New Episodes of 8 Dramas Coming in Early 2023, Including ‘Vienna Blood’ and ‘Sanditon’
PBS's jam-packed 2023 schedule includes the return of fan-favorite series such as 'Sanditon' and the premiere of a new adaptation of 'Tom Jones.'
tvinsider.com
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2023
The new year is on the horizon and with it comes plenty of new streaming content on Netflix in January 2023. Whether you’re looking forward to the return of Ginny & Georgia or the action-packed Fauda, there are more than a few familiar shows making the month’s rotation. And That ’70s Show fans won’t want to miss the debut of its spinoff series That ’90s Show once again starring Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red. Also on the new show front is the Giancarlo Esposito-led Kaleidoscope.
Netflix’s Biggest 2022 Hit Series & Films [List]
Netflix announced this week’s Top 10 programs. Check out the 2022 list of some of Netflix’s biggest hits inside.
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
Canceled Netflix Shows That Won’t Return in 2023
Some of your favorites won't be returning to Netflix next year. Here's a few of the series the streaming platform didn't renew.
Amazon's Head Of TV Has Seen Reacher Season 2 And Has A Bold Take
We are starving for information on Reacher Season 2. So these words from Amazon Studios' Head of TV have us very excited.
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
webnewsobserver.com
Is the K-drama ‘Reborn Rich’ available for streaming on Netflix?
On the verge of becoming the highest-rated cable television series in South Korean history, the jTBC K-drama Reborn Rich is written by the screenwriter Kim Tae Hee and directed by Jeong Dae Yun. Adapted from the web novel Youngest Son of a Conglomerate written by San Gyung, the official synopsis of the drama is as follows:
411mania.com
New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023
The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
