4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at sea
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia Mother
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next month
Savannah Tribune
“We Are One” Annual Concert To Be Held
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah and the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association present…. Annual concert promoting social justice featuring The choirs of UU Savannah and Savannah State University. Huxsie Scott and Band,. Chris Williams – Spoken. Word. Unitarian Universalist. Church of Savannah. Troup Square. January 16, 2023.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the Lowcountry to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
Savannah Tribune
City of Savannah December & January Business Education and Events – Free & Online
View & Register: www.savannahga.gov/calendar for all classes & registration details. Now online & inperson: 801 E. Gwinnett St. How To Start a Business Online & In-Person Class December 30, 2022 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM @ Savannah Entrepreneurial Center. To learn the basics of starting a business please join...
Savannah Tribune
“40 Acres and A Mule” Film and Q&A
Come learn about and discuss the historic meeting in Savannah on January 12, 1865 that produced the land redistribution plan known as “40 Acres and a Mule,” the first attempt in the nation’s history to achieve racial equity. On January 12, 2023 the 158th anniversary of the...
wtoc.com
Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
artscanvas.org
Activists fight to memorialize site of largest slave auction in American history
Judy Woodruff: Activists in Savannah, Georgia, are fighting to shine a spotlight on a little known, but very painful moment in American history. Special correspondent Benedict Moran reports for our arts and culture series, Canvas. Benedict Moran: Three miles from the center of Savannah sits this nondescript plot of land....
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23
Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
southmag.com
A Door Slams, A Window Opens
A Savannah native from the cradle, Bill Edwards, has become a household name to the people of the Hostess City. For the last twenty years, commuters have tuned in to 97.7 FM to hear his updates on the goings-on, and much to his surprise, he became the iconic morning show host, the familiar and comforting voice on everyone’s drive to work.
Savannah Tribune
Black Owned Business Bingo
You are cordially invited to participate in the Black Owned Business Bingo with Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Inc. Hosted by Nu Chapter of Savannah, Georgia. We are looking for Black Owned Businesses to participate!. There is no cost for your business to participate. Please visit our website and let us...
wtoc.com
TMT farms collects over 95,000 pounds of food during Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Thompson family packs up their miles of Christmas display, they say they’re thankful for the people who visit all month long and the help it gives the community all year long. They pulled the plug on the 2022 TMT Christmas lights Tuesday...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well
LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
Savannah Tribune
The 160th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service To Be Held
Update: A previous version of this article mentioned that the Reverend Senator Raphael Warnock had been invited to serve as speaker. As of this time, his appearance has been canceled. The new speaker for this event is Reverend Da’Henri Thurmond, Sr. The 160th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service is scheduled...
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
wtoc.com
Flags at half-staff in memory of former Port Wentworth city councilman
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flags in Port Wentworth are at half-staff Friday in honor of former councilmember, James Curry. Curry passed on Dec. 23, according to the Port Wentworth city manager. Curry served from 2008-16 and was the first Black elected official in the city.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State To Host 2023 SIAC Basketball Tournament
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has selected Savannah, Georgia and Tiger Arena as the official site of the 2022-2023 SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by Cricket, the conference announced Tuesday in a press release. “I am excited for Savannah State University to serve as the...
Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent job
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Gunther has served the interim role since July 29, when Chief Roy Minter stepped down to focus on his nomination for United States Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. […]
Madame Noire
Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia
Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
