Quinn Lift has announced the addition of Kalmar Specialist Henry “Hank” Ansley to their sales team. Hank’s focus will be to grow the newly added Southern California counties of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Imperial, and Yuma county in Arizona. Quinn Lift’s sales manager Aaron Gallyer states, “Quinn Lift and Kalmar have been partners in central California for over 20 years and this territory expansion has allowed us to stock and rent a larger variety of 20k and uplift trucks”.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO