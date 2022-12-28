Read full article on original website
Where to celebrate NYE in Tucson
Looking to celebrate outside the Valley? Ring in the New Year, Tucson style! Southern Arizona activities include he 'Taco Drop' to 'Noon Year’s Eve' for families. Here's the full list.
Tucson ranked as 'Underrated Beer City'
Several breweries in Tucson have been spotlighted as places to check out for underrated beer, according to craft beer pros.
Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul opens Tuesday, Jan. 3
A new outdoor-indoor museum featuring interactive nature-based programs is coming to the Tucson area as Children's Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul prepares to open.
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022
Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada shopping center boosts tenant list
Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny and True Food Kitchen will soon find a home in La Encantada. Next year, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages on the second level. The restaurant was founded in Phoenix in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, a...
thisistucson.com
36 New Year's Eve events in Tucson to help you ring in 2023 🥂
It's official. We're at the end of 2022. From parties with champagne toasts and lots of music, to kid-friendly activities and fancy dinners, here's where to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. Parties, drinks and music 🍾. Noir Year's Eve at Hotel Congress. Ring in 2023 at Hotel...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Horses may be allowed at Steam Pump Ranch one day
Steam Pump Ranch may one day be open to four-legged guests. During the Historic Preservation Commission’s Dec. 5 meeting, commissioner Nicole Casaus said Steam Pump Ranch could be used for livestock-related organizations. “There’s no secret that I love horses,” Casaus said. “There’s an entire community and culture within Oro...
iheart.com
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Tucson
Bacon cheeseburgers are an American staple at restaurants, barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal, but some are just better than others. Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city. According to the website,...
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Supervisors honor Chaffee’s Jacobson House
The Jacobson House — a significant modernist property designed by celebrated 20th-century Arizona architect Judith Chafee — was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and, by unanimous vote of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, designated a Pima County Historic Landmark. The County Historic Landmark designation...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Toy Trains
The Gadsden Pacific Toy Train Museum is housed in a purpose built 6000 square foot building in northwest Tucson. It has numerous layouts with tracks of all gauges. The 130 volunteers for this non profit museum have spent countless hours adding an incredible amount of detail to the layouts. The...
thisistucson.com
Snap a photo with these new murals to help donate to local nonprofits 📸
Say cheese, Tucson! A local campaign makes helping local nonprofits as easy as one, two, three, with a quick and fun photo opportunity. The “Where We Call Home” giving campaign hosted by NOVA Home Loans helps four local nonprofits every time Tucsonans snap photos of one of two new pop-up murals and post them on social media.
Rescue group warns hikers going into weekend
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association asks hikers to take caution going into a weekend with expected storms.
pasadenaweekly.com
Gabby Giffords to lead the Rose Parade
Former Arizona State Rep. Gabby Giffords was named the 2023 grand marshal by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. Giffords’ remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner,” according to Wainscott. The announcement was a celebratory event on the front steps of Tournament...
3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities. Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."
biztucson.com
Philanthropist, Restaurateur, Tucson Originals Co-Founder Don Luria Dies at 87
Tucson lost one of its most fervent community champions when Don Luria, 87, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by family, at his Tucson home on Dec. 25. He leaves a legacy of accomplishment in, business, government, education and nonprofit service across more than 50 organizations spanning 65 years.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Miss Olivia is throwing a party — with a purpose
Miss Olivia & the Interlopers are throwing a party, but they’re thinking of others through it. Dubbed “Love is Love,” the New Year’s Eve celebration is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. It will feature five food courses, champagne toast, candy table, tarot readings, photo booth, a local goodie bag and a rooftop patio.
Oro Valley Police Department looking to hire more 911 operators
The Town of Oro Valley is looking for more people to become 911 operators and is offering incentives to join the team.
KOLD-TV
PACC having to euthanize dogs, Humane Society of Southern Arizona also dealing with capacity crisis ahead of the New Year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Animal shelters are at capacity across the southern Arizona and now Pima Animal Care Center has a Euthanasia list because of it. Lisa Royal is the Deputy Director at PACC and said the holidays helped. “Just before Christmas was 536 dogs in the shelter...
