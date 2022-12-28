ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greyson F

Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022

Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
tucsonlocalmedia.com

La Encantada shopping center boosts tenant list

Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny and True Food Kitchen will soon find a home in La Encantada. Next year, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages on the second level. The restaurant was founded in Phoenix in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, a...
thisistucson.com

36 New Year's Eve events in Tucson to help you ring in 2023 🥂

It's official. We're at the end of 2022. From parties with champagne toasts and lots of music, to kid-friendly activities and fancy dinners, here's where to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. Parties, drinks and music 🍾. Noir Year's Eve at Hotel Congress. Ring in 2023 at Hotel...
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Horses may be allowed at Steam Pump Ranch one day

Steam Pump Ranch may one day be open to four-legged guests. During the Historic Preservation Commission’s Dec. 5 meeting, commissioner Nicole Casaus said Steam Pump Ranch could be used for livestock-related organizations. “There’s no secret that I love horses,” Casaus said. “There’s an entire community and culture within Oro...
iheart.com

Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Tucson

Bacon cheeseburgers are an American staple at restaurants, barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal, but some are just better than others. Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city. According to the website,...
KOLD-TV

KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version

Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Supervisors honor Chaffee’s Jacobson House

The Jacobson House — a significant modernist property designed by celebrated 20th-century Arizona architect Judith Chafee — was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and, by unanimous vote of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, designated a Pima County Historic Landmark. The County Historic Landmark designation...
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Toy Trains

The Gadsden Pacific Toy Train Museum is housed in a purpose built 6000 square foot building in northwest Tucson. It has numerous layouts with tracks of all gauges. The 130 volunteers for this non profit museum have spent countless hours adding an incredible amount of detail to the layouts. The...
thisistucson.com

Snap a photo with these new murals to help donate to local nonprofits 📸

Say cheese, Tucson! A local campaign makes helping local nonprofits as easy as one, two, three, with a quick and fun photo opportunity. The “Where We Call Home” giving campaign hosted by NOVA Home Loans helps four local nonprofits every time Tucsonans snap photos of one of two new pop-up murals and post them on social media.
pasadenaweekly.com

Gabby Giffords to lead the Rose Parade

Former Arizona State Rep. Gabby Giffords was named the 2023 grand marshal by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. Giffords’ remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner,” according to Wainscott. The announcement was a celebratory event on the front steps of Tournament...
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America

When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities. Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Miss Olivia is throwing a party — with a purpose

Miss Olivia & the Interlopers are throwing a party, but they’re thinking of others through it. Dubbed “Love is Love,” the New Year’s Eve celebration is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. It will feature five food courses, champagne toast, candy table, tarot readings, photo booth, a local goodie bag and a rooftop patio.
