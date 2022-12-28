Read full article on original website
Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett
KINGSPORT - Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett, age 79, of Kingsport, TN passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Rose B. Amato
KINGSPORT - Rose Amato, 99, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was the owner of Amatos Restaurant for 25 years in Kingsport and Amatos Country-Inn Restaurant in Saugerties, NY, for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph...
City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'
BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida
Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died on Monday in Pensacola, Florida.
Westminster Academy turns back previously unbeaten Christ School
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team. Westminster relied on its...
Myers Park uses defense to reach Arby's Classic title game; Alexander wins Slam Dunk Contest
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brute strength and even better defense carried the Myers Park boys basketball team to the finals of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Friday inside Viking Hall. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based Mustangs knocked off previously undefeated Norcross of Georgia 66-62 in the first semifinal.
Bucs take comfortable SoCon win over Keydets
LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a basketball game. That’s because his East Tennessee State men’s team took care of business in plenty of time.
Two-county chase leaves one wounded, another in custody
CLINTWOOD — A vehicle chase by deputies from Wise and Dickenson counties has left a suspect hospitalized and another in custody. Dickenson County Sheriff’s Major Scotty Owens said the pair, whose identities were not released on Friday, were captured after a pursuit that began Thursday with Wise County deputies chasing fugitives along Coeburn Mountain Road and State Route 72 from Coeburn toward the Clintwood area.
Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year
ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers’ outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
Kingsport Chamber of Commerce prepares for New Year's Eve Bash
KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce started setting up for the New Year's Eve Bash on Fri. Dec. 30 at Meadowview.
Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties
A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
Locals enjoy warmer weather at Warriors Path State Park
KINGSPORT— Residents enjoy the warmer weather at Warriors Parth State Park on Thursday Dec. 29. As the holiday weekend approaches, residents in Kingsport can expect warm temperatures.
King reaches 1,000 as Bucs hold off Wofford in final seconds for SoCon win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The final seconds were finally kind to the East Tennessee State basketball team. Justice Smith scored 20 points and Jordan King reached 1,000 for his career as ETSU opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory over Wofford on Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Suspect in Wise County bomb threat arrested
WISE — A Wise man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat against the Wise County Courthouse and Justice Center. According to a statement posted on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Saturday, deputies arrested David Lee Graham, 42, Friday and charged him with two felony counts of making bomb threats.
Library to host New Year's Noonday Countdown Celebration
Looking for a way to celebrate the New Year with your family without having to be up at midnight?. Join the Kingsport Public Library on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for a Noonday Countdown Celebration.
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
"They never left"; Fairmont principal shares how the school has handled the return of fifth grade
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year under their belt, Fairmont Elementary’s principal, Ms. Carol McGill, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition in Johnson City Schools and bringing fifth grade back to Fairmont. In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced their...
Update: Frigid temperatures, power blackouts trigger sprinkler line breaks at Hawkins schools
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. And the director of the school system said rolling electrical blackouts during the bitter cold contributed to the problem.
