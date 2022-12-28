ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett

KINGSPORT - Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett, age 79, of Kingsport, TN passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rose B. Amato

KINGSPORT - Rose Amato, 99, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was the owner of Amatos Restaurant for 25 years in Kingsport and Amatos Country-Inn Restaurant in Saugerties, NY, for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs take comfortable SoCon win over Keydets

LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a basketball game. That’s because his East Tennessee State men’s team took care of business in plenty of time.
LEXINGTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Two-county chase leaves one wounded, another in custody

CLINTWOOD — A vehicle chase by deputies from Wise and Dickenson counties has left a suspect hospitalized and another in custody. Dickenson County Sheriff’s Major Scotty Owens said the pair, whose identities were not released on Friday, were captured after a pursuit that began Thursday with Wise County deputies chasing fugitives along Coeburn Mountain Road and State Route 72 from Coeburn toward the Clintwood area.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year

ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers’ outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties

A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Suspect in Wise County bomb threat arrested

WISE — A Wise man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat against the Wise County Courthouse and Justice Center. According to a statement posted on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Saturday, deputies arrested David Lee Graham, 42, Friday and charged him with two felony counts of making bomb threats.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year

KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy