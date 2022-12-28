Read full article on original website
Related
lawstreetmedia.com
Samsung Secures Dismissal of Exploding Battery Suit
On Tuesday, the Western District of Oklahoma granted defendant Samsung SDI Co. Ltd’s (Samsung) motion to dismiss a personal injury suit filed after a Samsung-made lithium-ion battery used in an e-cigarette allegedly exploded in the plaintiff’s pocket and caused injuries. The court’s personal jurisdiction ruling rested on its...
lawstreetmedia.com
Direct Purchasers Settle Novartis-Par Hypertension Drug Reverse Payment Litigation for $127M
The direct purchasers in the ongoing antitrust litigation against Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Novartis AG have submitted a proposed settlement of nearly $127 million. On Wednesday, the plaintiffs, purchasers of Novartis’ hypertension medication Exforge, moved for class certification, preliminary approval of the settlement, and the appointment of lead counsel, a settlement administrator, and an escrow agent.
lawstreetmedia.com
9th Circuit Issues COPPA Opinion in Action Against YouTube Over Child User Data Collection
The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) does not preempt state law claims based on underlying conduct that also violates COPPA’s regulations, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel said on Wednesday. The precedential ruling allows the case brought by several children alleging that Google-owned YouTube used persistent identifiers to collect data and track their online behavior surreptitiously and without their consent, to proceed, overturning the lower court’s two dismissal rulings.
lawstreetmedia.com
Intel Employee Largely Prevails at Summary Judgment in Workplace Discrimination Case
Judge Michael H. Simon authored a 43-page opinion issued on Thursday concerning a former Intel Inc. employee’s allegations of discrimination under federal and state law. The District of Oregon allowed the plaintiff’s age and national origin discrimination and retaliation claims to proceed, but denied his claim that Intel employed a neutral policy that had a disparate impact on older employees.
lawstreetmedia.com
Court Rules on ‘Made in USA’ Suit Against New Balance
Late last week, Judge Angel Kelley issued a memorandum and order denying defendant New Balance Athletics, Inc.’s motion to dismiss and to strike “certain class action allegations” in a complaint over the shoe company’s use of “Made in the USA” in branding. Plaintiffs allege...
lawstreetmedia.com
FCC Affirms Three-Call Limit for Robocalls to Residential Lines
On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced an order affirming a three-call limit to residential lines for robocalls, as well as clarifying some recipient consent rules. The order granted some petitioner requests to revisit prior agency actions, with the FCC commenting that its decisions preserve consumer privacy while allowing...
Comments / 0