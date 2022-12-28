The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) does not preempt state law claims based on underlying conduct that also violates COPPA’s regulations, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel said on Wednesday. The precedential ruling allows the case brought by several children alleging that Google-owned YouTube used persistent identifiers to collect data and track their online behavior surreptitiously and without their consent, to proceed, overturning the lower court’s two dismissal rulings.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO