OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after he crashed into the back of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle on the Kilpatrick turnpike on Wednesday. The trooper had been working a separate crash when 33-year-old Matthew Cuaresma rammed into the back of the trooper's patrol car. The trooper was in his car at the time of the accident.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO