FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther
Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
news9.com
2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
News On 6
Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
Armed Robbery Suspect Escapes Police Custody Twice In Same Day
A suspect from Spencer was arrested two times Thursday after a chase with police and escaping police custody. Dakota Rust is facing multiple complaints, including armed robbery, eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, escape from arrest and attempt to escape from prison. This began Thursday afternoon...
KOCO
Dispensary worker says Spencer police suspect hid in store during manhunt
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man who escaped Spencer police custody before being arrested a second time was found in a dispensary across from an Oklahoma City hospital. Corbin Massengale, an employee at ElectraLeaf Dispensary, described what happened during a search for the suspect Thursday night. “I had heard the...
KOCO
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man and a woman were walking in a parking lot near Northwest 23rd Street and Villa Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in both legs.
‘The children were deprived’; Norman woman charged with child neglect
Court records filed in Cleveland County District Court this week reveal that a Norman woman has been charged with Child Neglect and Harboring a Fugitive.
Spencer Police detain suspect after multiple arrests in one day
A Spencer man is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after being arrested multiple times on Thursday.
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
1600kush.com
Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
okcfox.com
Man who rammed into OHP patrol car arrested after being found under influence of drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after he crashed into the back of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle on the Kilpatrick turnpike on Wednesday. The trooper had been working a separate crash when 33-year-old Matthew Cuaresma rammed into the back of the trooper's patrol car. The trooper was in his car at the time of the accident.
New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One is dead and three are injured after a shooting near N.W 10th and Robinson in Midtown during New Year's Eve celebrations. The post New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in NW OKC, suspect arrested
One man was killed in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle.
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
KOCO
Man dead, others injured after New Year's Day shooting in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after the new year rang. Police said it happened in a parking lot outside of Fassler Hall near Northwest 10th Street and Walker Avenue. Multiple police units responded to the call. Officers on the scene...
Northeast Oklahoma City shootout leaves 2 shot – one critically
Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Norman group plans protest at Cleveland County Detention Center
NORMAN, Okla. — A group asking for change after two women died in the Cleveland County Detention Center scheduled a protest for Sunday. Justice for Shannon, a group that formed after Shannon Hanchett died in the jail on Dec. 8, said on Facebook the event will take place outside the detention center.
okcfox.com
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
