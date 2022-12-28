ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK
news9.com

2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested

Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man and a woman were walking in a parking lot near Northwest 23rd Street and Villa Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in both legs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Norman group plans protest at Cleveland County Detention Center

NORMAN, Okla. — A group asking for change after two women died in the Cleveland County Detention Center scheduled a protest for Sunday. Justice for Shannon, a group that formed after Shannon Hanchett died in the jail on Dec. 8, said on Facebook the event will take place outside the detention center.
NORMAN, OK

