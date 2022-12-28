Read full article on original website
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
The Spectacular Circus returning to Owensboro Sportscenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on January 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Event organizers say the Spectacular Circus is a melting pot of performers led by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. Officials say this all-new production includes presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, […]
city-countyobserver.com
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
14news.com
Work almost complete on new salt hut in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, work is nearly complete on a new salt hut. County leaders shared an update on social media, saying the hut will help keep salt clean and dry to use on snow and ice-covered roads. According to the post, Alliance Resources and River...
14news.com
Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Middle School students won’t be heading back to their classrooms until Jan. 9 due to significant water damage from frozen water lines, according to Superintendent Patricia Sheffer. The Union County Board of Education held a special meeting and decided for students not to...
14news.com
Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning. Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work. In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for...
14news.com
New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to Jan. 28. They say the launch party will...
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
westkentuckystar.com
Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire
A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
WBKO
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkins Central ‘Storms’ Up to Top Spot in Girls’ 2nd Region RPI Rankings
There is a new team at the top of the latest 2nd Region girls’ basketball RPI rankings. The latest rankings were compiled Friday morning. In the 2nd Region, the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm now stands at the top of the list. Crittenden County, who was in the top spot for the initial rankings of the season, fell all the way to 5th in the region.
14news.com
Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville. According to Evansville Fire Department officials, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Garvin Street. “Next thing I know I see flames shooting from this building...
Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December […]
Community comes out for Daviess Co. animal shelter after pipes burst
The Daviess County Animal Care and Control was in a tight spot when it found the shelter had sprung a leak.
14news.com
Part of Highway 60 E back open after crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say two cars crashed Thursday afternoon in Henderson. It happened after 3 p.m. on Highway 60 East at Hillcrest Terrace. Dispatchers say injuries were reported. They say Highway 60 E was closed in the area, but the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.
daviessky.org
How to Renew Your Vehicle Registration
The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is alerting residents to a potential scam, where a third-party may offer to pay your vehicle registration. “Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or give a discount,” the Clerk’s Office shared in a Facebook post. There are three ways...
14news.com
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
