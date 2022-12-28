ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

The Spectacular Circus returning to Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on January 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.  Event organizers say the Spectacular Circus is a melting pot of performers led by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. Officials say this all-new production includes presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN

For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Work almost complete on new salt hut in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, work is nearly complete on a new salt hut. County leaders shared an update on social media, saying the hut will help keep salt clean and dry to use on snow and ice-covered roads. According to the post, Alliance Resources and River...
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Middle School students won’t be heading back to their classrooms until Jan. 9 due to significant water damage from frozen water lines, according to Superintendent Patricia Sheffer. The Union County Board of Education held a special meeting and decided for students not to...
MORGANFIELD, KY
14news.com

Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning. Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work. In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to Jan. 28. They say the launch party will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire

A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hopkins Central ‘Storms’ Up to Top Spot in Girls’ 2nd Region RPI Rankings

There is a new team at the top of the latest 2nd Region girls’ basketball RPI rankings. The latest rankings were compiled Friday morning. In the 2nd Region, the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm now stands at the top of the list. Crittenden County, who was in the top spot for the initial rankings of the season, fell all the way to 5th in the region.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville. According to Evansville Fire Department officials, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Garvin Street. “Next thing I know I see flames shooting from this building...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Part of Highway 60 E back open after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say two cars crashed Thursday afternoon in Henderson. It happened after 3 p.m. on Highway 60 East at Hillcrest Terrace. Dispatchers say injuries were reported. They say Highway 60 E was closed in the area, but the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
daviessky.org

How to Renew Your Vehicle Registration

The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is alerting residents to a potential scam, where a third-party may offer to pay your vehicle registration. “Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or give a discount,” the Clerk’s Office shared in a Facebook post. There are three ways...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
EVANSVILLE, IN

