California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
kusi.com
Newsom’s new state laws to take effect Jan. 1
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a number of bills into law that will soon take effect. Come 2023, changes will be made impacting traffic, official holidays, workplace transparency and more. California’s minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15 – 50. Some...
It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations
While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws (part 14)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 14. AB-2264Pedestrian crossing signals. AB-2268Charles James Ogletree, Jr. Courthouse. AB-2270Authorized emergency vehicles. AB-2271Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting: local businesses. AB-2272Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority. AB-2273The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. AB-2274Mandated reporters: statute of limitations. AB-2275Mental health: involuntary commitment. AB-2277CalWORKs:...
coloradoboulevard.net
Statewide Parking Reform Wins
California made history in 2022 when Governor Newsom signed a long-sought reform to deregulate local parking requirements on infill projects. But could one provision of the new law undermine its effect on the ground?. Ultimately, the point of AB 2097 was:. to reduce dependence on automobiles,. enhance access to buildings...
Bakersfield Californian
New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers
California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
californiaglobe.com
The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
Judge halts California fast-food law as restaurants, unions hammer each other
The Sacramento Superior Court ruled Friday to block the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act from taking effect if a pending referendum receives the necessary signatures.
newsmirror.net
New state law regarding opioids designed to save lives
A new state law goes into effect Jan. 1 to help save lives from opioid and fentanyl overdoses on college campuses. The CDPH (California Department of Public Health) is raising efforts for awareness and helping prevent opioid use, addiction and potential overdose. The state of California is working to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone at colleges and universities. Colleges and universities can order Naloxone at no cost through the Naloxone Distribution Project (https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/individuals/Pages/Naloxone_Distribution_Project.aspx).
KCRA.com
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
GV Wire
Jaywalking Becomes Legal Sunday as Many New State Laws Take Effect
Jaywalking becomes legal in California starting Sunday. Assembly Bill 2147 no longer makes crossing a street outside a crosswalk a crime — as long as it is safe. It is unlikely to free up time for Clovis and Fresno traffic cops. Clovis police had issued nine jaywalking citations through...
Free phone calls from California state prisons start in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting on January 1, 2023, phone and audio calls made from standard institution wall phones and tablets by an incarcerated person in a California state prison will be free of charge to the incarcerated person and their friends and families, according to an announcement announced the California Department of Corrections and […]
localocnews.com
Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies
What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, L.A. residents among thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto recently announced that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to consumers across the nation who used the services of Premier Student Loan Center.
Inhabitat.com
California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy
The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
New York joins California, 4 other states in OKing human composting
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California laws let builders get around zoning to put housing in strip malls. Will it work?
New laws intended to help developers locate housing in old strip malls and parking lots will go on the books later next year as part of an effort to provide builders new tools to deal with the California’s lack of land for new residential construction. Bills from Assemblywoman Buffy...
Inhabitat.com
New California laws for 2023 that may affect you
New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
California’s latest climate solution could save water while creating renewable energy
A new pilot program could solve two climate-related issues in the Golden State.
