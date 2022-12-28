ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Some consider private charters amid holiday flight cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. - After dealing with cancellations and delays for the past week, some flyers are considering taking extreme measures to get to their destination. "We are going to be home in the next 12 hours," said Allie Carter, while looking at the board showing delays at Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida firefighter comes out of retirement to pursue passion

A Central Florida firefighter who retired after nearly three decades of service couldn't resist the call to return to duty. Dante Farina, 56, retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. He recently graduated from new training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
ORLANDO, FL
Police: Lakeland divers find mother, 2 children dead in submerged car in lake

LAKELAND, Fla. - Authorities in Lakeland responding to a report of a submerged car in a lake discovered the bodies of a mother and two children inside early Friday morning. Lakeland police said an officer was dispatched to Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report about a submerged vehicle along the west side of the lake.
LAKELAND, FL
Idaho college student murders: New details on Bryan Kohberger's arrest

A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Preventing painful side effect of lymph node removal

Dr. Kenneth R. Lee at Orlando Health fights cancer on two fronts. First, he saves lives by removing cancerous lymph nodes, and second, he helps improve quality of life. When lymph nodes are removed, it can cause fluid build-up called lymphedema, which impacts up to 30% of all breast cancer patients. It's painful and makes it difficult to move. The Orlando Health Cancer Institute has helped to partly pioneer a new procedure to address those concerns, called LYMPHA.
ORLANDO, FL
Top Florida education official tapped for Arkansas Education Secretary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday she will nominate Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to become the Arkansas education secretary. "He is a leader who has proven himself in the fight to empower parents and implement bold education reforms...
ARKANSAS STATE

