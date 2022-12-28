Dr. Kenneth R. Lee at Orlando Health fights cancer on two fronts. First, he saves lives by removing cancerous lymph nodes, and second, he helps improve quality of life. When lymph nodes are removed, it can cause fluid build-up called lymphedema, which impacts up to 30% of all breast cancer patients. It's painful and makes it difficult to move. The Orlando Health Cancer Institute has helped to partly pioneer a new procedure to address those concerns, called LYMPHA.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO