wogx.com
VIDEO: Sparks fly at The Wheel at ICON Park as ride loses power | 'It's on fire'
ORLANDO, Fla. - It was likely a scary moment for dozens of riders who were trapped on The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando after it reportedly lost power Saturday evening. A witness captured video of huge sparks flying from one of the pods of the Ferris wheel ride as the incident was happening.
wogx.com
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
wogx.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
wogx.com
New Year's tourism could help Volusia County following hurricane damage
Volusia County is still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Florida coastline took a major hit, and recovery has been slow-going. Business owners are hoping holiday celebrations will give them a good boost.
wogx.com
Police: 3 people shot in Daytona Beach overnight
A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. No immediate information about possible suspects or arrests was released.
wogx.com
Some consider private charters amid holiday flight cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. - After dealing with cancellations and delays for the past week, some flyers are considering taking extreme measures to get to their destination. "We are going to be home in the next 12 hours," said Allie Carter, while looking at the board showing delays at Orlando International Airport.
wogx.com
Florida firefighter comes out of retirement to pursue passion
A Central Florida firefighter who retired after nearly three decades of service couldn't resist the call to return to duty. Dante Farina, 56, retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. He recently graduated from new training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
wogx.com
Police: Lakeland divers find mother, 2 children dead in submerged car in lake
LAKELAND, Fla. - Authorities in Lakeland responding to a report of a submerged car in a lake discovered the bodies of a mother and two children inside early Friday morning. Lakeland police said an officer was dispatched to Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report about a submerged vehicle along the west side of the lake.
wogx.com
Idaho college student murders: New details on Bryan Kohberger's arrest
A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
wogx.com
Republicans line up for Florida House seat vacated by Joe Harding following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division of Elections website.
wogx.com
Preventing painful side effect of lymph node removal
Dr. Kenneth R. Lee at Orlando Health fights cancer on two fronts. First, he saves lives by removing cancerous lymph nodes, and second, he helps improve quality of life. When lymph nodes are removed, it can cause fluid build-up called lymphedema, which impacts up to 30% of all breast cancer patients. It's painful and makes it difficult to move. The Orlando Health Cancer Institute has helped to partly pioneer a new procedure to address those concerns, called LYMPHA.
wogx.com
Top Florida education official tapped for Arkansas Education Secretary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday she will nominate Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to become the Arkansas education secretary. "He is a leader who has proven himself in the fight to empower parents and implement bold education reforms...
