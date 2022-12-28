Read full article on original website
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Had To Fire Jim Ross From WCW
Eric Bischoff was forced to fire Jim Ross from WCW because Jim Ross was loyal to someone else. Jim Ross is considered arguably the most iconic and beloved wrestling commentator in modern times. Many fans remember his voice, unique expressions, and the passion with which he called segments and matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why Jim Ross Missed Recent AEW Rampage Taping
Jim Ross missed the latest AEW Rampage taping and there is no cause for concern because there was a very good reason for his absence. The good news is it’s not a health issue that caused JR to miss Rampage. Wrestling fans know that over the last two years, JR dealt with a form of skin cancer that has left a wound that has to heal, which he has talked about on his podcast in the past.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Calls Longtime Wrestling Journalist 'Delusional'
December 28 officially marked 25 years since Starrcade 1997 — an event that ended with an extremely controversial main event still talked about today. Sting had been built up for about a year to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship clean, only for "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan and others to be displeased the day of the show due to believing that Sting was unmotivated and out of shape. Within the match itself, there was a "fast count" by referee Nick Patrick that wound up being pretty normal, making it seem like Hogan actually won.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Addresses Possibility Of WWE Being Sold
Eric Bischoff has given his opinion on if WWE may be sold some day while noting that he believes it’s “plausible” that it could happen. As a former WCW President, Eric Bischoff is very familiar with big deals in the world of pro wrestling. Whether it was dealing with wrestler contracts or television bigwigs, Bischoff has a pretty good handle on how the pro wrestling business works considering his vast experience in it for the majority of his adult life.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Continues To Address His Heat With Eric Bischoff
On the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continued his online feud with Eric Bischoff. The Nature Boy revealed that he and Bischoff frequently used to go out for drinks during their time in WCW. “He don’t got to...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
Yardbarker
John Cena spoke to the fans after WWE SmackDown went off the air
After WWE Friday Night SmackDown went off the air, John Cena grabbed the microphone to talk to the fans. At 3:25 in the video below, Cena referenced the local sports teams and he encouraged the fans to get loud. Cena then thanked everyone that he shared the ring with and he thanked the fans for sharing the holidays "with us" and he thanked them for giving him the gift of stepping in the ring for 20 straight years.
PWMania
Backstage Notes on John Cena and Charlotte Flair’s Return on WWE SmackDown
– John Cena’s wife Shay Shariatzadeh was in attendance at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, to see him return to the ring, where he and Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. According...
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Lee England Jr., WWE Now, Ospreay/NJPW Interview | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 30, 2022. - Shinsuke Nakamura has reunited with Lee England Jr., the Violinist who played him to the ring at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II:. - John Cena joins Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: WWE Now, Dec. 30,...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Looks Back At Lone Ladder Match Of His WWE Career
Kevin Nash is a ladder match veteran of WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his lone ladder match experience against Paul “Triple H” Levesque during a recent installment of his “Kliq This” podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Spotted Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week
This week’s Friday Night SmackDown was the final show of 2022 and the company made sure to end the year with a bang. A number of former WWE superstars were present backstage to witness WWE bid farewell to 2022. It seems two celebrated WWE Hall of Famers were there to witness the show as well.
PWMania
Backstage News and Notes on AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Karl Anderson and Kenny Omega
Backstage news and notes regarding AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Karl Anderson, and Kenny Omega have been released by Fightful Select. The first is AJ Styles, who announced today that he has a broken ankle. Styles would be out of the ring for “months,” according to one source, before Styles announced the news.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Dragon Lee and WWE, What Tony Khan Knew Ahead of Time, More
AAA and WWE reportedly agreed to keep Dragon Lee’s WWE NXT contract quiet for several weeks. As noted, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR to capture the AAA World Tag Team Titles at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. You can click here for details on the title change, along with photos and video, and you can click here for new details on the signing, along with comments from Lee and news on how Finn Balor helped him sign, and you can click here for Lee’s response to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Lee finished up with AAA last night but the company wanted to book him on top on his way out. There’s still no word yet on what will happen to the AAA World Tag Team Titles but Lee did relinquish after the match.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Defends WCW Starrcade 1997 Main Event Booking Division
WCW Starrcade 1997 featured a match between Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Sting, with Hogan ultimately winning the match and retaining the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Bischoff addressed the controversy surrounding the finish, explaining that the decision was made in order to protect the integrity of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. According to Bischoff, the finish was meant to establish Hogan as a dominant champion, while also setting up a potential rematch between the two wrestlers in the future.
