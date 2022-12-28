Read full article on original website
Related
thescorewi.com
Transfer Talk: Chelsea close in on Argentina star Fernandez
Chelsea are hoping to complete the deal for Benfica forward Enzo Fernandez early in the January transfer window. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Yardbarker
Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal
Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23
Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start. The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through...
Newcastle vs Leeds LIVE: Latest updates, score, team news for Premier League match
NEWCASTLE take on Leeds in their next Premier League clash - and Eddie Howe's men will be licking their lips. The Magpies are in red hot form as they sit third in the league with 33 points behind Arsenal and Man City. Leeds, however, are 15th and winless in their...
New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
NBC Sports
Premier League odds, picks: Week 18 of the 2022-23 season
Match congestion can give the best teams headaches, but the Festive Fixtures make life just as difficult — if not moreso — for the rest of the Premier League. Would Leicester City like it chances of beating Liverpool at Anfield on any week? Maybe not, but it’s especially difficult when the Reds have so much more depth and the Foxes’ legs are being just as tested by the schedule.
Yardbarker
Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward
Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Once again Liverpool find themselves behind first after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall capitalized on sloppy defending by the Reds and a non-existent midfield. Jurgen Klopp's men somewhat responded by getting a hold of the game. Darwin Nunez causing the most problems for the visiting side. The equaliser did come, but through an...
BBC
Norwich City: Adam Idah says 'it's difficult when you hear the boos'
Norwich striker Adam Idah says the players want to "put the atmosphere back" in Carrow Road after a difficult few weeks for the Championship club. The 21-year-old scored on his first start of the season before the Canaries were pegged back by Reading on Friday. Dean Smith publicly questioned the...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
The games in recent times against Leicester have been feisty ones, regardless of the venue or competition — a key example would have been the 3-3 in the cup last season, which saw a late Taki Minamino equalizer become a progression via penalties. The atmosphere for that match was unexpectedly feral for a domestic cup, and likely directly related to the topic of the songs by the visitors. Expect more of that today, particularly given the late timeslot.
BBC
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
NBC Sports
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
SB Nation
Friday - Monday December 30th to January 2nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League trip to Brentford.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
chatsports.com
Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put World Cup heartbreak behind them while Martin Odegaard's playmaking masterclass inspired Arsenal... but has Miguel Almiron kept top spot in the POWER RANKINGS after his goal-scoring display at Leicester?
Little over a week after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the Premier League returned in full force following its six-week break. Shaking off any idea of a World Cup hangover, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle each chalked up victories at the summit of the table, while Liverpool and Chelsea returned with wins after disappointing starts to the season.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus targeting two Atalanta players
Juventus are searching for new full-backs and have found two candidates at Atalanta as La Dea delivers some of the finest football around the country. The Bianconeri wants to strengthen their right-back spot as the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Mattia de Sciglio struggle at the club. La Dea is...
SB Nation
Time for Manchester City to Take Arsenal Seriously
If there was ever any doubt that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal mean business in the Premier League title race this season, it was made clear when the Gunners took on West Ham United in the first match after the World Cup. Having gone five points clear at the top of the table heading into the tournament, many expected the month-long break to disrupt the team’s momentum.
Comments / 0