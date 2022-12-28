ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

Revelers ring in the new year in Times Square

Thousands of revelers braved rainy weather to ring in the new year in Times Square Saturday night, marking the first full-scale celebration at the Crossroads of the World since the pandemic began. Mayor Eric Adams pushed the button to start the ball drop countdown as spectators bid farewell to 2022...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Children's Museum of Manhattan's NYE ball drop returns

It was a countdown just for the young ones. Equipped with bubbles, confetti and noise makers, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan brought back its ball drop on Saturday — its first after a two-year COVID-related hiatus. The Museum has been hosting the ball drop since 2014. The event...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

New Year's Eve in NYC: Here's what you need to know

New Year’s Eve is here and the city is prepping for its annual ball drop in Times Square — and all the logistics that come with the celebration. Times Square will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday. NYPD highly recommends the use...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Man in possession of firearm shot by police in Queens: NYPD

A man, who was in possession of a loaded firearm, was shot by a police officer Thursday night in Queens, according to the NYPD. Uniformed members of the 101 Precinct neighborhood safety team, one sergeant and two officers, were conducting an investigation inside the lobby at at the 439 Beach 56 St. around 8 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said.
QUEENS, NY

