Helen Elizabeth Bouchard, 96, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, at after a distinguished journey from the Great Depression through the Covid Pandemic. Helen, the daughter of Ernest and Helen Clancy and sister to “Bud,” grew up on the South Side of Chicago, where she attended St. Barnabas and Longwood Academy. In those early years, and especially during the Great Depression, she learned the importance of love, compassion and service, which she reflected throughout her life. After graduating from high school, she began employment at the Inland Steel Co. in downtown Chicago in 1944. She wrote letters to Inland Steel employees who were deployed overseas during World War II.

HINSDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO