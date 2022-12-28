ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnradio.com

Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
thehinsdalean.com

Helen Elizabeth Bouchard

Helen Elizabeth Bouchard, 96, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, at after a distinguished journey from the Great Depression through the Covid Pandemic. Helen, the daughter of Ernest and Helen Clancy and sister to “Bud,” grew up on the South Side of Chicago, where she attended St. Barnabas and Longwood Academy. In those early years, and especially during the Great Depression, she learned the importance of love, compassion and service, which she reflected throughout her life. After graduating from high school, she began employment at the Inland Steel Co. in downtown Chicago in 1944. She wrote letters to Inland Steel employees who were deployed overseas during World War II.
whatnowchicago.com

Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch

Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district

CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
napervillelocal.com

Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Rocco

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is looking to ring in the new year with a new family. Rocco is a stocky 4-year-old 89lb Mastiff/Terrier mix. Adorably unaware of his size, Rocco always wants to be by your side. Or, even better, in your lap. Loving and loyal, this pup enjoys cuddling on the couch, playing fetch, and greeting you at the door with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocco might be your new best bud if you live in a pet-free, single-family home with a fenced yard.Rocco's adoption fees are waived today as part of PAWS Chicago's "New Year New Friend" adoption event! Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome. PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open today from noon to 5 p.m.Looking to make a year-end charitable gift?  All gifts made to PAWS Chicago today will be matched thanks to a generous donor!  Make your donation at pawschicago.org.  
blockclubchicago.org

Family Builds A Polar Vortex Ice Lounge On Their Howard Street High-Rise Balcony: ‘The Kids Love It’

EVANSTON — High above Howard Street sits an ice lounge so exclusive it’s only accessible by one family. Martina Brkljacic and her family used the recent winter storm to create a table and chairs entirely out of ice. The furniture sits on the balcony of their 18th-floor apartment on the Evanston side of Howard Street, which features a sweeping view of the North Side.
ABC7 Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo's 24-year-old giraffe Etana dies

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old giraffe at the Lincoln Park Zoo died Thursday. The giraffe, named Etana, had been monitored extensively by veterinary staff for cumulative age-related issues since 2017, according to a statement from the zoo on Friday. Etana had reached an acute change in her health and passed away...
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Hiking at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve Under the Golden Fall Sun in Darien, Illinois

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in DuPage County, Illinois is a local favorite preserve in all seasons. We usually visit in the summer months, so for a change, we seized upon a glorious and sunny fall day for a visit. This was the first time that we saw the preserve after the leaves had fallen. The preserve's treasures were definitely beautifully draped in the gold of the fall sun!
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Visit Walgreens’ vitamin vault before it closes next month

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Wicker Park Walgreens With Iconic ‘Vitamin Vault’ Closing Next Month: The store in the Noel State Bank building has become a hit with tourists and TikTok-ers for its historic architecture and accessibility. It will close in January.
