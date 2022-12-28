Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
thehinsdalean.com
Helen Elizabeth Bouchard
Helen Elizabeth Bouchard, 96, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, at after a distinguished journey from the Great Depression through the Covid Pandemic. Helen, the daughter of Ernest and Helen Clancy and sister to “Bud,” grew up on the South Side of Chicago, where she attended St. Barnabas and Longwood Academy. In those early years, and especially during the Great Depression, she learned the importance of love, compassion and service, which she reflected throughout her life. After graduating from high school, she began employment at the Inland Steel Co. in downtown Chicago in 1944. She wrote letters to Inland Steel employees who were deployed overseas during World War II.
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
whatnowchicago.com
Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch
Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district
CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
napervillelocal.com
Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Rocco
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is looking to ring in the new year with a new family. Rocco is a stocky 4-year-old 89lb Mastiff/Terrier mix. Adorably unaware of his size, Rocco always wants to be by your side. Or, even better, in your lap. Loving and loyal, this pup enjoys cuddling on the couch, playing fetch, and greeting you at the door with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocco might be your new best bud if you live in a pet-free, single-family home with a fenced yard.Rocco's adoption fees are waived today as part of PAWS Chicago's "New Year New Friend" adoption event! Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome. PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open today from noon to 5 p.m.Looking to make a year-end charitable gift? All gifts made to PAWS Chicago today will be matched thanks to a generous donor! Make your donation at pawschicago.org.
fox32chicago.com
Miracle Powell: Chicago police looking for 15-year-old girl who's been missing for more than a week
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood for more than a week. Miracle Powell was last seen on Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. by family members. She is African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown...
blockclubchicago.org
Family Builds A Polar Vortex Ice Lounge On Their Howard Street High-Rise Balcony: ‘The Kids Love It’
EVANSTON — High above Howard Street sits an ice lounge so exclusive it’s only accessible by one family. Martina Brkljacic and her family used the recent winter storm to create a table and chairs entirely out of ice. The furniture sits on the balcony of their 18th-floor apartment on the Evanston side of Howard Street, which features a sweeping view of the North Side.
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
ABC7 Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo's 24-year-old giraffe Etana dies
CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old giraffe at the Lincoln Park Zoo died Thursday. The giraffe, named Etana, had been monitored extensively by veterinary staff for cumulative age-related issues since 2017, according to a statement from the zoo on Friday. Etana had reached an acute change in her health and passed away...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
Back on the court: After difficult diagnosis, family, teammates and strangers lift Frankfort senior
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A year ago today, Frankfort High School senior Jayden Skinner wasn't sure if he'd play baseball or basketball again. In fact, he wasn't sure if his life would ever return to normal. After a difficult medical diagnosis, he's on the mend - and his story is inspiring Indiana.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Hiking at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve Under the Golden Fall Sun in Darien, Illinois
Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in DuPage County, Illinois is a local favorite preserve in all seasons. We usually visit in the summer months, so for a change, we seized upon a glorious and sunny fall day for a visit. This was the first time that we saw the preserve after the leaves had fallen. The preserve's treasures were definitely beautifully draped in the gold of the fall sun!
Naperville restaurant a special place for veterans
If you are looking for a new neighborhood hot spot to check out this year, you might want to think about heading out to Naperville.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Visit Walgreens’ vitamin vault before it closes next month
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Wicker Park Walgreens With Iconic ‘Vitamin Vault’ Closing Next Month: The store in the Noel State Bank building has become a hit with tourists and TikTok-ers for its historic architecture and accessibility. It will close in January.
This pup will make a perfect addition to your family this new year
After she tires herself out from playing, she loves cuddling up for pets. Jera would love to find a forever home with a family who will give her with a lifetime of cookies, belly rubs, ear scratches and tons of love.
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Botanic Garden's annual 'Lightscape' display
“Lightscape,” the annual light display at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, runs through Jan. 8, 2023.
