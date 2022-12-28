BLODGETT, Ore. -- An arrest has been made after a man and a woman were both found with gunshot wounds Friday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Tina Gonzales-Ross, 57, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, first degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon, deputies said. She was arrested at about 10 p.m. Friday after an investigation found there was probable cause she committed crimes against a 62-year-old man who was living at the home.

