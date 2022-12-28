Read full article on original website
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
kptv.com
Carlton family on unexpected road trip home from Florida after canceled flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As Southwest Airlines says their operations are returning to normal, one Carlton family is driving all the way home from Florida. “Keeping a positive mind on everything is probably what’s keeping us going,” Lisa Chapman said. The Chapmans had their winter break planned out...
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego resolves Lakeview Boulevard closure
Update: The city has reopened Lakeview Boulevard. Due to the potential for an uprooted tree to fall into the roadway, the city of Lake Oswego closed Lakeview Boulevard from Southshore Boulevard to the Lake Grove Swim Park but hoped to have it open by the end of the day Friday, Dec. 30, according to citizen information specialist Katy Kerklaan.
Chronicle
Winter Storm Leaves at Least Five Dead in Crashes Caused by Falling Trees in Oregon
Five people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost...
The Lake Oswego Review
Two injured in 2-alarm fire in West Linn
Two people were hospitalized after a candle used for light during a power outage started a fire at a home in West Linn Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to an initial investigation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two people who were injured in the fire initially refused to go...
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego’s urban forest is mostly healthy, report shows
While a sizable contingent of community members continually express concern about the impact of development on the local tree canopy, the state of the urban forest appears to be mostly improving according to a report recently completed by the city of Lake Oswego. While there are some causes for concern...
Thousands remain in the dark days after storm swept through region
Crews continue working to restore power service to thousands in Oregon and SW Washington after Tuesday's wind and rain.
Mt. Tabor visitor reports finding suspected rat poison mixed with dog treats
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland veterinary clinic is warning Portlanders about a recent discovery of what a visitor worried could be poison mixed with dog treats at Mt. Tabor Park. Mt. Tabor Veterinary Care posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday saying that one of their clients...
kezi.com
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
actionnews5.com
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral. It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson. Johnson’s...
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
kptv.com
Heavy rain and strong winds impacting Oregon Coast
BAY CITY Ore. (KPTV) – From the Portland metro to the coast, people are feeling the impact of heavy wind and rain. On the coast, fallen trees on power lines, crews racing around in the rain and flash floods, coastal Oregon communities were feeling the brunt of the latest storm Tuesday.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
Narcity
Parts Of Vancouver Seawall Had To Close Due To King Tide Flooding & It Looks Wild (PHOTOS)
Parts of the seawall in Vancouver were closed yesterday, thanks to a storm and king tide pairing. Photos of the flooding have surfaced online, and The Weather Network predicts that there is more rain to come still. The City of Vancouver issued a statement on Monday, warning people about the...
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
KGW
Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family
TVFR said two adults and seven children have been displaced. No injuries were reported.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
thereflector.com
Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs
The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
KATU.com
Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
