Lake Oswego, OR

thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego resolves Lakeview Boulevard closure

Update: The city has reopened Lakeview Boulevard. Due to the potential for an uprooted tree to fall into the roadway, the city of Lake Oswego closed Lakeview Boulevard from Southshore Boulevard to the Lake Grove Swim Park but hoped to have it open by the end of the day Friday, Dec. 30, according to citizen information specialist Katy Kerklaan.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Two injured in 2-alarm fire in West Linn

Two people were hospitalized after a candle used for light during a power outage started a fire at a home in West Linn Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to an initial investigation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two people who were injured in the fire initially refused to go...
WEST LINN, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego’s urban forest is mostly healthy, report shows

While a sizable contingent of community members continually express concern about the impact of development on the local tree canopy, the state of the urban forest appears to be mostly improving according to a report recently completed by the city of Lake Oswego. While there are some causes for concern...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kezi.com

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Heavy rain and strong winds impacting Oregon Coast

BAY CITY Ore. (KPTV) – From the Portland metro to the coast, people are feeling the impact of heavy wind and rain. On the coast, fallen trees on power lines, crews racing around in the rain and flash floods, coastal Oregon communities were feeling the brunt of the latest storm Tuesday.
BAY CITY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
thereflector.com

Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA

