ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

floorever
2d ago

educate how it killed 1200 people in just the first 90 days..there facts they wanted to hide for 75 years

Reply(2)
3
Related
Shin

Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda

If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
hcplive.com

Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant

New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
Vice

COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
The List

Survey Shows Noticeable Jump In Parents Now Against Common School Vaccinations

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the promise of a vaccine provided a glimmering hope that many Americans held onto while the world stopped around them. The FDA approved the first variation of the COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021, according to the organization's news release from the time, but it wasn't long before turmoil arose concerning vaccination policies and recommendations.
OHIO STATE
CNBC

China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
Kait 8

Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn

(CNN) - Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations. They are concerned about three viruses in particular: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases surged after...
The Independent

India finds four cases of Covid variant that is driving up disease numbers in China

India has detected four cases of the BF.7 strain of the coronavirus that has been behind the spike in cases in China.Three cases of the strain of the Omicron variant of the virus have been detected in the western state of Gujarat, while one has been confirmed from Odisha. Of the three infected in Gujarat, two were from Ahmedabad and the third person in Vadodara was visiting from the US.All four patients were asymptomatic and were treated in home isolation and eventually recovered. The cases were reportedly recorded in July, September and November this year. The strain is believed...
The Independent

Britons in China reveal Covid sufferers can ‘just walk out’ of quarantine as cases surge

Expats living in China say they have been startled by the speed with which pandemic restrictions have been lifted and that some remaining rules are not being enforced despite cases surging.Britons described a mix of relief that restrictions had been lifted and worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, just as the UK finally tightened restrictions on arrivals from the country on Friday. William, a Shanghai-based English teacher who asked to be referred to only by his first name, managed to fly into China despite having tested positive for coronavirus just days before while spending Christmas in the...
New York Post

China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy

It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
scitechdaily.com

Fundamental Rights Could Be in Danger: COVID-19 Unvaccinated Face Prejudice Around the World

Polarization after COVID-19: Global study reveals that the unvaccinated face prejudice in most countries. Researchers call on authorities all across the world to heal the divisions in society left by the COVID-19 pandemic as the vaccinated are motivated to exclude the unvaccinated from family relationships and even protected political rights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy